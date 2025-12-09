Jennifer Lawrence Thriller ‘Die My Love’ Gets Streaming Date

Jennifer Lawrence in "Die My Love." Mubi Die My Love, a psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, is coming soon to streaming. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love opened in theaters on Nov. 7. The official summary for Die My Love reads, "Grace (Lawrence) and her partner Jackson (Pattinson) move into an old country house. She pursues her dream of writing, and the couple welcome a baby soon after. However, with Jackson frequently absent and the pressures of domestic life weighing on her, Grace begins to unravel, leaving a path of destruction in her wake." Rated R, Die My Love also stars Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield. Distributed by MUBI, Die My Love will debut on streaming video on demand on the MUBI streaming service on Tuesday, Dec. 23, according to a new listing on the platform. MUBI offers ad-free subscriptions for $14.99 per month or $119.88 per year, which equates to $9.99 per month. Both options come with a free seven-day trial. In addition to the MUBI release date, When to Stream is reporting that Die My Love will also be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Dec. 9. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that MUBI has not announced or confirmed the PVOD date and it is subject to change. When Die My Love arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube TV & Movies. Prime Video has Die My Love listed for pre-order for purchase for $19.99.