The post Jennifer Lawrence Thriller ‘Die My Love’ Gets Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jennifer Lawrence in “Die My Love.” Mubi Die My Love, a psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, is coming soon to streaming. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love opened in theaters on Nov. 7. The official summary for Die My Love reads, “Grace (Lawrence) and her partner Jackson (Pattinson) move into an old country house. She pursues her dream of writing, and the couple welcome a baby soon after. However, with Jackson frequently absent and the pressures of domestic life weighing on her, Grace begins to unravel, leaving a path of destruction in her wake.” ForbesNBR Names ‘One Battle’ Best Of 2025 And Cites Top 10 FilmsBy Tim Lammers Rated R, Die My Love also stars Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield. Distributed by MUBI, Die My Love will debut on streaming video on demand on the MUBI streaming service on Tuesday, Dec. 23, according to a new listing on the platform. MUBI offers ad-free subscriptions for $14.99 per month or $119.88 per year, which equates to $9.99 per month. Both options come with a free seven-day trial. In addition to the MUBI release date, When to Stream is reporting that Die My Love will also be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Dec. 9. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that MUBI has not announced or confirmed the PVOD date and it is subject to change. ForbesHere Are Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies In History Of StreamerBy Tim Lammers When Die My Love arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube TV & Movies. Prime Video has Die My Love listed for pre-order for purchase for $19.99. Since…

The post Demi Moore Body Horror Hit ‘The Substance’ Gets HBO Max Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demi Moore in “The Substance.” MUBI The Substance, Demi Moore’s Oscar-nominated hit body horror thriller from 2024, is coming soon to HBO Max. Rated R, The Substance was released in theaters on Sept. 20, 2024, before it debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Oct. 31. The film also debuted the same day on streaming video on demand on the indie platform MUBI, which also produced the movie. ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers The official logline for The Substance reads, “A fading celebrity decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.” Moore stars in The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a once celebrated A-list star-turned-TV aerobics guru who is fired from her job by her chauvinistic boss, Harvey (Dennis Quaid), on her 50th birthday. Once Elisabeth takes the drug, simply known as “The Substance,” she transforms into the “younger, better version of herself,” who goes by Sue (Margaret Qualley). Rated R, The Substance is written, directed and produced by Coralie Fargeat. Forbes‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers Warner Bros. Discovery announced in a press release this week that The Substance will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 10. For viewers who don’t subscribe to HBO Max, the platform has three tiers. The platform’s ad-based subscription costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free subscription costs $16.99 per month. The platform also offers an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming that costs $20.99 per month. Demi Moore And ‘The Substance’ Had A Big Presence Last Awards Season The Substance was showered with accolades throughout the 2024-25 awards season, including five Oscar nominations. Coralie Fargeat earned five Oscar nominations,…

