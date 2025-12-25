Mavryk Network to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
MVRK to SGD Conversion Table
- 1 MVRK0,06 SGD
- 2 MVRK0,13 SGD
- 3 MVRK0,19 SGD
- 4 MVRK0,25 SGD
- 5 MVRK0,31 SGD
- 6 MVRK0,38 SGD
- 7 MVRK0,44 SGD
- 8 MVRK0,50 SGD
- 9 MVRK0,56 SGD
- 10 MVRK0,63 SGD
- 50 MVRK3,14 SGD
- 100 MVRK6,27 SGD
- 1 000 MVRK62,72 SGD
- 5 000 MVRK313,59 SGD
- 10 000 MVRK627,18 SGD
The table above displays real-time Mavryk Network to Singapore Dollar (MVRK to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MVRK to 10,000 MVRK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MVRK amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MVRK to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to MVRK Conversion Table
- 1 SGD15,94 MVRK
- 2 SGD31,88 MVRK
- 3 SGD47,83 MVRK
- 4 SGD63,77 MVRK
- 5 SGD79,72 MVRK
- 6 SGD95,66 MVRK
- 7 SGD111,6 MVRK
- 8 SGD127,5 MVRK
- 9 SGD143,4 MVRK
- 10 SGD159,4 MVRK
- 50 SGD797,2 MVRK
- 100 SGD1 594 MVRK
- 1 000 SGD15 944 MVRK
- 5 000 SGD79 721 MVRK
- 10 000 SGD159 442 MVRK
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to Mavryk Network (SGD to MVRK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Mavryk Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Mavryk Network (MVRK) is currently trading at S$ 0,06 SGD , reflecting a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Mavryk Network Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0,00%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The MVRK to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Mavryk Network's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Mavryk Network price.
MVRK to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MVRK = 0,06 SGD | 1 SGD = 15,94 MVRK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MVRK to SGD is 0,06 SGD.
Buying 5 MVRK will cost 0,31 SGD and 10 MVRK is valued at 0,63 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 15,94 MVRK.
50 SGD can be converted to 797,2 MVRK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MVRK to SGD has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,00%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 MVRK was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MVRK has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Mavryk Network (MVRK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Mavryk Network (MVRK), you can learn more about Mavryk Network directly at MEXC. Learn about MVRK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Mavryk Network, trading pairs, and more.
MVRK to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Mavryk Network (MVRK) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0,024336984630470886 SGD to a high of 0,10279613360283374 SGD. You can view detailed MVRK to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|S$ 0.06
|S$ 0.1
|S$ 0.1
|S$ 0.15
|Low
|S$ 0.05
|S$ 0.01
|S$ 0.01
|S$ 0.01
|Average
|S$ 0.05
|S$ 0.05
|S$ 0.02
|S$ 0.03
|Volatility
|+13,80%
|+322,39%
|+308,40%
|+173,78%
|Change
|+0,87%
|+157,71%
|+131,66%
|-25,25%
Mavryk Network Price Forecast in SGD for 2026 and 2030
Mavryk Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MVRK to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
MVRK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Mavryk Network could reach approximately S$0,07 SGD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MVRK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MVRK may rise to around S$0,08 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Mavryk Network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MVRK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MVRK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MVRK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Mavryk Network is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MVRK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore MVRK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Mavryk Network futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Mavryk Network
Looking to add Mavryk Network to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Mavryk Network › or Get started now ›
MVRK and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Mavryk Network (MVRK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Mavryk Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04881
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MVRK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of MVRK remains the primary market benchmark.
[MVRK Price] [MVRK to USD]
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0,7787221947506338
- 7-Day Change: +1,03%
- 30-Day Trend: +1,03%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of MVRK.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MVRK securely with SGD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MVRK to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Mavryk Network (MVRK) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MVRK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MVRK to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MVRK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Mavryk Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MVRK may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Convert MVRK to SGD Instantly
Use our real-time MVRK to SGD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MVRK to SGD?
Enter the Amount of MVRK
Start by entering how much MVRK you want to convert into SGD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MVRK to SGD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MVRK to SGD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MVRK and SGD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MVRK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MVRK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MVRK to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The MVRK to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MVRK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MVRK to SGD rate change so frequently?
MVRK to SGD rate changes so frequently because both Mavryk Network and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MVRK to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MVRK to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MVRK to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MVRK to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MVRK to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MVRK against SGD over time?
You can understand the MVRK against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MVRK to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if MVRK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MVRK to SGD exchange rate?
Mavryk Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MVRK to SGD rate.
Can I compare the MVRK to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MVRK to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MVRK to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Mavryk Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MVRK to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MVRK to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Mavryk Network and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Mavryk Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MVRK to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into MVRK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MVRK to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MVRK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MVRK to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MVRK to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MVRK to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Mavryk Network News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.