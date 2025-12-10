Ethereum toont begin december meer netwerkactiviteit na de Fusaka upgrade van 3 december, die de nodekosten verlaagt en de Layer-2 afwikkelingen efficiënter maakt. Glassnode meldt dat Ethereum 45% is hersteld sinds de november dip. Ook nam de ETF instroom toe, met op 3 december ongeveer $58,1 miljoen aan nieuwe instroom. Het hoogste in meer dan een maand. De vraag is nu of de Ethereum koers hierdoor weer richting hogere niveaus kan bewegen. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Ethereum koers: marktstructuur rond belangrijke prijszones Ethereum beweegt al sinds november in een corrigerende trend. De candles op de dagelijkse grafiek tonen dat de ETH prijs na de koersdaling een dalende trendlijn heeft terug getest. Daarna kwam een herstelbeweging op gang. De prijszones tussen $3.050 en $3.000 vormen hierbij een belangrijk steungebied. Dit gebied fungeert in de huidige Ethereum fase als een kantelpunt. Traders volgen deze prijszone omdat de candles hier meerdere keren steun lieten zien. Daarboven liggen verschillende weerstandszones. De regio tussen $3.400 en $3.500 vormt een gebied waar eerder veel aanbod ontstond. Dit wordt een supplyzone genoemd. In supplyzones is de druk van de bears historisch groter dan die van de bulls. Daardoor ontstaan er vaak consolidaties of afwijzingen. Een hogere supplyzone ligt verderop, tussen $3.500 en $3.700. Ook daar werd eerder veel aanbod door de bears verkocht. Onder de huidige steun ligt een grotere prijszone tussen $2.400 en $2.550. Deze zone speelde een belangrijke rol in de vorige grote ETH koersstijging. $ETH / USDT – 4H chart ⬇️ Bounced cleanly off the trendline, reclaimed the 4H EMA ribbon, and is now breaking out of the prior range with strong volume. Short-term looks bullish to me. Key levels I'm watching: Hold above ~3.0k–3.05k on dips → room to push toward 3.3k–3.4k… pic.twitter.com/nzSxHPtg5W — CyrilXBT (@cyrilXBT) December 4, 2025 Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Is de Ethereum koers op weg naar $3.470 nu de candles hogere bodems blijven vormen? De candles boven de 20-daagse en 50-daagse EMA vormen een extra steun. Deze EMA’s liggen rond niveaus net onder de huidige prijs. Daarnaast laten de grafieken hogere bodems zien. Dit betekent dat de bulls steeds vroeger ETH tokens kopen tijdens retracements. Crypto-analist Jainam Mehta zegt dat de structurele opbouw van Ethereum hierdoor duidelijker wordt. Hogere bodems zijn een belangrijk signaal dat de bulls meer controle krijgen. In combinatie met het terugwinnen van de EMA’s wijst dit op een stabielere marktstructuur. Verder ligt er weerstand rond de 100-daagse en 200-daagse EMA op de dagelijkse grafiek. Deze liggen rond respectievelijk $3.000 en $3.200. Historisch fungeerden deze EMA’s vaak als supplyzones tijdens eerdere stijgingen. Een overtuigende candle boven deze EMA’s kan ruimte openen richting de hogere prijszones rond $3.360 en $3.470. Ethereum koers analyse met vraag en aanbod De recente candle patronen rond het huidige trading bereik laten zien dat de bulls het herstel proberen vast te houden. De belangrijkste vraag hierbij is of de steun rond $3.050 blijft werken. Als bulls hier ETH blijven kopen, wordt de kans groter dat de Ethereum prijs opnieuw de zones rond $3.400 tot $3.500 bereikt. Aan de onderkant blijft het scenario richting $2.900 en verder richting $2.800 tot $2.720 actief wanneer de steun breekt. Vooral in situaties waarin veel leverage openstaat kan dit stevige koersbewegingen veroorzaken. Een scherpe koersbeweging omlaag kan dan tot liquidaties leiden, waardoor de ETH prijs extra onder druk komt. Crypto-analisten waarschuwen daarom dat de candles snel kunnen draaien wanneer de liquiditeit dun is. Aan de bovenzijde van de prijszone blijft het onzeker of Ethereum genoeg volume genereert om door de supplyzones heen te breken. Deze zones zijn gebieden waar de bears eerder grote hoeveelheden tokens verkochten, waardoor het essentieel is dat de bulls daar krachtige candles laten zien. Zonder voldoende volume blijft een uitbraak vaak zwak en stokt de prijs onder deze weerstand. Vooruitblik op de Ethereum koers richting 2026 De Fusaka upgrade vormt een belangrijke fundamentele stap. Lagere kosten voor de nodes en een snellere Layer-2 afwikkeling verbeteren het gebruik van het Ethereum netwerk. Glassnode ziet daarnaast een stevige stijging in ETH instroom en de open interest. De open interest staat nu rond $38,34 miljard. Dit wijst erop dat grote traders actief zijn. Meer open interest betekent ook dat grotere posities worden opgebouwd. Dit kan zowel grotere koersbewegingen omhoog als omlaag veroorzaken wanneer de markt draait. Voor de laatste maand van 2025 blijft het beeld wisselvallig. De richting van de ETH koers hangt met name af van bredere macrofactoren, de snelheid van de nieuwe Ethereum upgrades en de concurrentie van andere smart contract platforms. Ook de ontwikkelingen in regelgeving en adoptie kunnen invloed hebben op de toekomstige koersbewegingen. De huidige technische structuur van Ethereum laat zien dat de bulls meer grip krijgen, maar dat de grote supplyzones ook aanwezig blijven.

