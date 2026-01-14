Nubila Network to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
NB to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 NB0.17 GMD
- 2 NB0.34 GMD
- 3 NB0.51 GMD
- 4 NB0.68 GMD
- 5 NB0.85 GMD
- 6 NB1.01 GMD
- 7 NB1.18 GMD
- 8 NB1.35 GMD
- 9 NB1.52 GMD
- 10 NB1.69 GMD
- 50 NB8.46 GMD
- 100 NB16.91 GMD
- 1,000 NB169.15 GMD
- 5,000 NB845.75 GMD
- 10,000 NB1,691.50 GMD
The table above displays real-time Nubila Network to Gambian Dalasi (NB to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NB to 10,000 NB. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NB amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NB to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to NB Conversion Table
- 1 GMD5.911 NB
- 2 GMD11.82 NB
- 3 GMD17.73 NB
- 4 GMD23.64 NB
- 5 GMD29.55 NB
- 6 GMD35.47 NB
- 7 GMD41.38 NB
- 8 GMD47.29 NB
- 9 GMD53.20 NB
- 10 GMD59.11 NB
- 50 GMD295.5 NB
- 100 GMD591.1 NB
- 1,000 GMD5,911 NB
- 5,000 GMD29,559 NB
- 10,000 GMD59,119 NB
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to Nubila Network (GMD to NB) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Nubila Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Nubila Network (NB) is currently trading at D 0.17 GMD , reflecting a -6.87% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Nubila Network Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-6.87%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The NB to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Nubila Network's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Nubila Network price.
NB to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NB = 0.17 GMD | 1 GMD = 5.911 NB
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NB to GMD is 0.17 GMD.
Buying 5 NB will cost 0.85 GMD and 10 NB is valued at 1.69 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 5.911 NB.
50 GMD can be converted to 295.5 NB, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NB to GMD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -6.87%, reaching a high of -- GMD and a low of -- GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 NB was -- GMD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NB has changed by -- GMD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Nubila Network (NB)
Now that you have calculated the price of Nubila Network (NB), you can learn more about Nubila Network directly at MEXC. Learn about NB past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Nubila Network, trading pairs, and more.
NB to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Nubila Network (NB) has fluctuated between -- GMD and -- GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.16827349895994803 GMD to a high of 0.44357040333216663 GMD. You can view detailed NB to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 10.22
|Low
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|Average
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 1.46
|Volatility
|+8.51%
|+121.57%
|+87.69%
|+1,376.95%
|Change
|-6.61%
|-25.40%
|-55.01%
|-76.86%
Nubila Network Price Forecast in GMD for 2027 and 2030
Nubila Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NB to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
NB Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Nubila Network could reach approximately D0.18, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
NB Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NB may rise to around D0.21 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice.
What is Gambian Dalasi
The Gambian Dalasi is the official currency of The Gambia, a small West African country. It plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, serving as the primary medium of exchange for goods and services. The currency is issued and regulated by the Central Bank of The Gambia, which maintains monetary stability and oversees the country's financial system.
The Dalasi is divided into 100 bututs, similar to how many currencies are divided into smaller units, like cents or pence. It is available in both coin and banknote formats, with various denominations to cater to different transaction values. The currency's denominations have been designed to reflect the country's culture and history, featuring prominent national symbols and figures.
In everyday economic life, the Gambian Dalasi is used for all types of transactions, from buying goods at local markets to paying for services. It is also used for governmental transactions, such as paying taxes and fees. The currency's value against other currencies can affect the cost of imported goods and the price received for exported goods, influencing the country's trade balance.
The Gambian Dalasi's exchange rate is determined by the foreign exchange market, where it can be traded for other currencies. It's important to note that like all currencies, the Dalasi's value can fluctuate due to various factors, including economic indicators, political stability, and market sentiment.
In the international financial market, the Gambian Dalasi is not as widely traded as major currencies like the U.S. dollar or the Euro. However, it still plays a vital role in regional African trade and is an essential component of The Gambia's economic identity.
In conclusion, the Gambian Dalasi is more than just a medium of exchange. It represents the economic stability and monetary sovereignty of The Gambia. Understanding its role and functions can provide valuable insights into the country's economic conditions and financial system.
NB and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Nubila Network (NB) vs USD: Market Comparison
Nubila Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.002317
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NB, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of NB remains the primary market benchmark.
[NB Price] [NB to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.013698599549702374
- 7-Day Change: +0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.68%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of NB.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NB securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NB to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Nubila Network (NB) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NB, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NB to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NB, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Nubila Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NB may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert NB to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time NB to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NB to GMD?
Enter the Amount of NB
Start by entering how much NB you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NB to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NB to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NB and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NB to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NB with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NB to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The NB to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NB (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NB to GMD rate change so frequently?
NB to GMD rate changes so frequently because both Nubila Network and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NB to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NB to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NB to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NB to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NB to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NB against GMD over time?
You can understand the NB against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NB to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if NB stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NB to GMD exchange rate?
Nubila Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NB to GMD rate.
Can I compare the NB to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NB to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NB to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Nubila Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NB to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NB to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Nubila Network and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Nubila Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NB to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into NB of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NB to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NB prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NB to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NB to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NB to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Nubila Network News and Market Updates
Bulletproof Achieves Fortinet Expert Partner Status and Expands Specializations
FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ – Bulletproof today announced it has advanced to Fortinet Expert Partner, the highest tier in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program2025/12/16
When Crypto Markets Calm Down: How NB HASH Builds Stable Passive Income Through AI Computing Power
The Crypto Market Is Shifting: From High-Volatility Speculation to Real Computing Value New York / London | December 2025 — Over the past period, the crypto market2025/12/23
Nubila validator nodes have officially launched on the Monad mainnet, ushering in an era of on-chain verification for real-world environmental data.
PANews reported on December 26th that Nubila announced the official launch and operation of its Validator Node system on the Monad mainnet. Starting immediately2025/12/26
