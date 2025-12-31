Nubila Network Price Today

The live Nubila Network (NB) price today is $ 0.003828, with a 3.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current NB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003828 per NB.

Nubila Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 704.35K, with a circulating supply of 184.00M NB. During the last 24 hours, NB traded between $ 0.003763 (low) and $ 0.004773 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NB moved -0.52% in the last hour and -6.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.44K.

Nubila Network (NB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 704.35K$ 704.35K $ 704.35K Volume (24H) $ 59.44K$ 59.44K $ 59.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 184.00M 184.00M 184.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 18.40% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Nubila Network is $ 704.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.44K. The circulating supply of NB is 184.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.