NEET to Bulgarian Lev Conversion Table
NEET to BGN Conversion Table
- 1 NEET0.02 BGN
- 2 NEET0.04 BGN
- 3 NEET0.05 BGN
- 4 NEET0.07 BGN
- 5 NEET0.09 BGN
- 6 NEET0.11 BGN
- 7 NEET0.12 BGN
- 8 NEET0.14 BGN
- 9 NEET0.16 BGN
- 10 NEET0.18 BGN
- 50 NEET0.88 BGN
- 100 NEET1.77 BGN
- 1,000 NEET17.67 BGN
- 5,000 NEET88.35 BGN
- 10,000 NEET176.70 BGN
The table above displays real-time NEET to Bulgarian Lev (NEET to BGN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NEET to 10,000 NEET. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NEET amounts using the latest BGN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NEET to BGN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BGN to NEET Conversion Table
- 1 BGN56.59 NEET
- 2 BGN113.1 NEET
- 3 BGN169.7 NEET
- 4 BGN226.3 NEET
- 5 BGN282.9 NEET
- 6 BGN339.5 NEET
- 7 BGN396.1 NEET
- 8 BGN452.7 NEET
- 9 BGN509.3 NEET
- 10 BGN565.9 NEET
- 50 BGN2,829 NEET
- 100 BGN5,659 NEET
- 1,000 BGN56,591 NEET
- 5,000 BGN282,959 NEET
- 10,000 BGN565,918 NEET
The table above shows real-time Bulgarian Lev to NEET (BGN to NEET) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BGN to 10,000 BGN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much NEET you can get at current rates based on commonly used BGN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
NEET (NEET) is currently trading at лв. 0.02 BGN , reflecting a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at лв.92.32K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of лв.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated NEET Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
92.32K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.68%
Price Change (1D)
лв. 0.011366
24H High
лв. 0.00908
24H Low
The NEET to BGN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track NEET's fluctuations against BGN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current NEET price.
NEET to BGN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NEET = 0.02 BGN | 1 BGN = 56.59 NEET
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NEET to BGN is 0.02 BGN.
Buying 5 NEET will cost 0.09 BGN and 10 NEET is valued at 0.18 BGN.
1 BGN can be traded for 56.59 NEET.
50 BGN can be converted to 2,829 NEET, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NEET to BGN has changed by +4.75% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.68%, reaching a high of 0.019109578364216357 BGN and a low of 0.015266142138578614 BGN.
One month ago, the value of 1 NEET was 0.03538785900140999 BGN, which represents a -50.07% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NEET has changed by -0.0344850045599544 BGN, resulting in a -66.12% change in its value.
All About NEET (NEET)
Now that you have calculated the price of NEET (NEET), you can learn more about NEET directly at MEXC. Learn about NEET past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy NEET, trading pairs, and more.
NEET to BGN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, NEET (NEET) has fluctuated between 0.015266142138578614 BGN and 0.019109578364216357 BGN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.01525269179308207 BGN to a high of 0.024227434825651744 BGN. You can view detailed NEET to BGN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.03
|лв. 0.06
|Low
|лв. 0
|лв. 0
|лв. 0
|лв. 0
|Average
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|Volatility
|+17.17%
|+53.94%
|+91.25%
|+129.44%
|Change
|+5.50%
|+6.09%
|-50.11%
|-67.20%
NEET Price Forecast in BGN for 2026 and 2030
NEET’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NEET to BGN forecasts for the coming years:
NEET Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, NEET could reach approximately лв.0.02 BGN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NEET Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NEET may rise to around лв.0.02 BGN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our NEET Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NEET Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
NEET/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NEET Spot trading pairs, covering markets where NEET is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NEET at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NEET Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of NEET futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy NEET
Looking to add NEET to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy NEET › or Get started now ›
NEET and BGN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
NEET (NEET) vs USD: Market Comparison
NEET Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01051
- 7-Day Change: +4.75%
- 30-Day Trend: -50.07%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NEET, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BGN, the USD price of NEET remains the primary market benchmark.
[NEET Price] [NEET to USD]
Bulgarian Lev (BGN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BGN/USD): 0.594774312886975
- 7-Day Change: +0.32%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.32%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BGN means you will pay less to get the same amount of NEET.
- A weaker BGN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NEET securely with BGN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NEET to BGN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between NEET (NEET) and Bulgarian Lev (BGN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NEET, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NEET to BGN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BGN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BGN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BGN's strength. When BGN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NEET, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like NEET, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NEET may rise, impacting its conversion to BGN.
Convert NEET to BGN Instantly
Use our real-time NEET to BGN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NEET to BGN?
Enter the Amount of NEET
Start by entering how much NEET you want to convert into BGN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NEET to BGN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NEET to BGN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NEET and BGN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NEET to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NEET with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NEET to BGN exchange rate calculated?
The NEET to BGN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NEET (often in USD or USDT), converted to BGN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NEET to BGN rate change so frequently?
NEET to BGN rate changes so frequently because both NEET and Bulgarian Lev are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NEET to BGN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NEET to BGN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NEET to BGN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NEET to BGN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NEET to BGN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NEET against BGN over time?
You can understand the NEET against BGN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NEET to BGN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BGN, impacting the conversion rate even if NEET stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NEET to BGN exchange rate?
NEET halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NEET to BGN rate.
Can I compare the NEET to BGN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NEET to BGN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NEET to BGN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the NEET price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NEET to BGN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BGN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NEET to BGN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences NEET and the Bulgarian Lev?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both NEET and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NEET to BGN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BGN into NEET of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NEET to BGN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NEET prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NEET to BGN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NEET to BGN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BGN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NEET to BGN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
NEET News and Market Updates
From NEET subculture to alcohol micro-strategies, here’s a look at the recent hype on the Solana blockchain.
What are the "interesting" targets among the monotonous running water disks? While the recent trend toward cryptocurrency compliance has been evident, with seemingly every blockchain project being associated with "compliance," "institutions," and "policy trends," the on-chain craze surrounding Memecoin and ICM projects appears far from over. As if to capitalize on the "last wave" of on-chain enthusiasm, various platforms have chosen to deploy their ultimate moves at this time. BlockBeats has compiled and introduced several of the stocks that have performed well recently. NEETs who don't work Neet (not in employment, education, or training) originally referred to young people (specifically those aged 16-24) who were neither employed nor receiving education or vocational training. In millennial Japan, the age range of the term "NEET" was expanded to include those aged 15-34. It became widely associated with the culture of "otaku" and "staying indoors," and for a long time, it was also associated with "staying at home." As Internet culture spread, the term gradually spread to subculture circles in Europe and the United States, especially anonymous communities (such as 4chan /r9k/ and Reddit). By the 2010s, NEET had gradually evolved into a self-identity and cultural identity of "liberals." From the messages on 4chan, it can be seen that most of them say whatever they want, discriminate against women, discriminate against blacks, and are self-centered. NEET is not necessarily a real identity, but a network personality. People who call themselves "NEET" often emphasize that they are out of touch with the mainstream society, reject social rules, and even "take pride in it." It is both self-deprecating and a kind of "alternative identity." Neet is widely used on 4chan's /r9k/ subreddit (Robot9000). /r9k/ was originally developed by 4chan founder Christopher Poole in 2008 as a filtering system for original content. Its design was intended to prevent spamming and copypasta, which also contributed to the subreddit's vibrant culture. The screenshot shows a discussion on /r9k+1/ (Robot9001), an improved version of /r9k/. Although the token's value quadrupled in a single minute when PumpFun founder Alon first bought $NEET, and then quickly plummeted below its pre-purchase market value, its price trend has remained stable. Besides having many "big brothers" who call out orders and a strong community culture, its Twitter presence is also quite strong. After checking with Cookie, who was the first to call out $neet in the Chinese community, we learned that Primed is responsible for Neet's Twitter operations. Under his and the community's management, accounts within the token system have shifted away from price discussions and focused on promoting cultural trends. Price movements driven by communication itself are far more authentic and healthy than those driven by market manipulation. Excellent communication, a strong community culture, and a supportive team have combined to create a rare "interesting meme" in today's system. Left: Reached 12 million views, right: Musk forwarded and brought 100 million views How is Believe's ICM progress? With the demise of fellow competitors Bags and Heaven, Believe has gradually returned to the forefront of discussion today. Its official token, LaunchCoin, has finally rebounded after a nearly month-long decline. Roy, CEO of Cluely, the recently popular "interview cheating tool" in the AI community, shared a photo with Believe founder Ben Pasternak today, leading the community to speculate on the possibility of some kind of collaboration between the two. Left: Cluely CEO, Right: Believe Founder Believe seems determined to abandon concepts such as "100% cost-to-turn the flywheel" and re-establish its positioning as an "ICM platform concept." After he and his girlfriend Evelyn Ha stayed at the extremely expensive "Aman Tokyo" last time, coupled with the slow progress of the platform and the gradual "return to zero" of the ecosystem, various emotions added up to cause some "heated discussions" in the community. Ben seems to have refocused on Believe. First, he directly acquired Abode for a better product UI, and some interesting projects have chosen Believe to issue again. What about the new and old labels that are currently doing well on Believe? Believe the existing ecosystem. Image source: @PaceTerminal HUCH: CS2 Skin Lending Platform HUCH is an on-chain lending platform for CS2 skins. In July, it won the University Prize in the gaming track of the Colosseum and Solana hackathon. It launched on Believe on August 24th and currently maintains a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 million. The overall basic concept of the product is actually quite simple. The team believes that Counter Strike 2 skins now have a huge market of nearly billions of dollars, but lack the liquidity to match it. CS2 skins and DeFi products have considerable similarities in financial attributes, so they want to create an on-chain platform that converts game assets into financial instruments through mortgage lending. The team integrates real-time market data for accurate valuations, and players can use their CS2 skins as collateral to obtain instant cash loans (65% of the value). Interestingly, before the launch of HUCH, founder Hugo claimed that he sold his Apple computer to promote HUCH and attended a summit event held by the well-known crypto "public office space" Mtn DAO. This was also appreciated by Cobra from the Mtn community, and they discussed in X whether to sponsor him a computer. This proposal received a lot of response from the community, and many team members of the project expressed their willingness to sponsor him. Kled: AI data transaction matching platform Kled is an on-chain AI data trading intermediary platform designed to connect AI developers with data copyright holders, providing trading channels for various data types, including video, audio, and text. The project received $2 million in funding from K5 Capital (K5 has previously invested in projects such as Uber and Xai). Founder Avi Patel, a former University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign dropout, founded the music copyright platform Nitrility in 2023 and launched Kled in 2024. In the early days, due to contract deployment issues, the $KLED token price plummeted, triggering market panic. However, platform founder Ben (founder of the Believe platform) promptly issued a statement on the X platform to clarify the contract address issue. As the development team continued to update product features, community confidence gradually returned. Kled's market capitalization subsequently rebounded to approximately $10 million, and it was listed on the Moonshot Exchange. On June 9th, Kled V2 announced its next phase of enterprise contracts, "Kled Pages," and shared partnerships with platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Google Classroom. It also announced plans for a hackathon with Stanford University and UC Berkeley. This series of developments promises increased B2B revenue and improved scalability for the platform, sparking a surge of fear-mongering (FOMO) within the community and driving the price of $KLED to a new high, reaching a market capitalization of $36 million. After the hype faded, the market capitalization has fluctuated around $10 million, currently trading at $18 million. Polycule: Polymarket's Telegram trading bot Polycule is a Telegram trading bot compatible with Polymarket. Users can place orders directly through chat commands, bypassing US access restrictions on Polymarket. This solves the platform's inaccessibility in the US, leading to a $560,000 investment from AllianceDAO. Following Polymarket's official announcement of its partnership with the Telegram bot on X, the platform provides deflationary support for the token by charging a 0.01%–0.05% handling fee on each transaction and setting aside 30% for buybacks and burns. The decentralized prediction market Polymarket rose to fame for its successful predictions of the 2024 US presidential election, spurring a surge in popularity and trading volume. However, due to regulatory investigations, Polymarket was blocked in the US, preventing US users from directly accessing the platform. This is the context in which Polycule was born – a lightweight Telegram trading bot that connects to Polymarket, allowing users to participate in on-chain YES/NO betting transactions through chat commands without opening a webpage. This bot bypasses domain blockades and allows users to easily participate in prediction markets in regions like the US. By addressing the pain points of Polymarket's mobile and restricted-region use, Polycule secured a $560,000 seed investment from AllianceDAO. Polymarket officially expressed support for Polycule—its CEO, Shayne, followed the official Polycule account. When a user on X inquired about placing bets via Telegram, Polymarket confirmed the availability of the Polycule bot. This official endorsement propelled the $PCULE token's initial surge. Subsequently, on June 6th, the social platform X announced a partnership with Polymarket, making it an official prediction market partner, integrating Polymarket's data and predictions with content on the X platform. This news pushed the price of $PCULE to a new high. Polycule currently charges a fee of 0.01%–0.05% per transaction, with 30% used to buy back and burn tokens, providing deflationary support for $PCULE. Leveraging the rise of social trading, Polycule has rapidly expanded its user base, while its fee-burning mechanism has also created a positive feedback loop, driving the token's price upwards. DAOSFUN limited time return? Unlike Believe, which focuses on ICM, DAOS.FUN wants to bring the glory of Crypto AI back to the chain. LLM: Officially endorsed Latino AI memecoin agent LLM (Latina Language Model) is an AI-themed memecoin issued on the DAOS.FUN platform. Its issuer is none other than the platform's founder, @baoskee. It touts itself as the "first fully autonomous Latino AI agent" character token. Because it shares the same name (and indeed, a similar image) as the ai16z copycat "Large Language Model," the project didn't attract widespread attention during its initial launch, providing a relatively long window for entry. However, some veteran traders in the Chinese crypto community, such as Noobwillwin and 0xNoNo, got involved early on. According to community information, the founder of LLM reserved approximately 5.14% of the tokens as a holding and also served as an LLM community moderator. This indicates that LLM is not an ordinary community coin, but an AI-backed token endorsed by the official DAOS.FUN team. Baoskee stated that AI agent technology is experiencing a period of rapid development, and that future application-oriented AI tokens are expected to differentiate themselves from the purely hype of the past "AI season" bubble, driving industry iteration through real products and innovative financial models. While LLM's product offerings haven't demonstrated any significant differentiation from previous crypto AI projects, Baoskee's endorsement has directly boosted its market capitalization to $20 million. $Drink: A microstrategy for alcohol assets BAXUS is an RWA project featured on the DAOS.FUN platform, recommended by baoskee and renowned investor Mike Dudas. The project builds an on-chain marketplace for high-end whiskey and wine on the Solana network, aiming to address the inefficiency and illiquidity of the traditional high-end wine collector market. On the BAXUS platform, rare bottles receive trusted digital proof of ownership: collectors deliver the physical bottles to Baxus Vault, a professional, temperature-controlled warehouse. Each bottle is scanned with high precision and minted into a unique NFT, serving as on-chain proof of ownership. Buyers and sellers can access the platform globally at any time, accepting a variety of payment methods including credit cards, ACH, wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies/USDC. Users can view real-time price trends, trading volume, and historical data for each bottle. Furthermore, any bottle traded or stored on BAXUS can be withdrawn at any time or remain in the Vault for resale, resulting in transaction efficiency far exceeding that of traditional auctions. Drink is the token of the DAO organization promoted by the founder of Baxus, who launched an alcohol "micro-strategy" concept Members of the DAO can choose to vote on the acquisition, management, and ultimate fate of specific bottles or barrels of wine. They can decide whether to sell, hold on to, or share (drink). When LLM became popular yesterday, Baoskee also took the opportunity to recommend Drink, which caused its price to rise by 100% in a short period of time and is now valued at US$600,000.2025/08/26
This week's picks
PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. WLFI on the rise WLFI launch countdown: Sun Yuchen and other early investors profited more than tenfold, while Aave's profit sharing proposal was controversial. Momentum's six partners share their $WLFI investment logic: Why are they betting seven figures? Trump-themed coin WLFI is caught in a "contract-breaking" controversy, while speculation escalates after Aave tokens plummet. A conversation with WLFI CEO and COO: How does World Liberty use USD1 to serve the 1.4 billion unbanked population? Trump-affiliated token WLFI is about to be launched, is a "downhill" plot predetermined? Deconstructing WLFI: A trinity of financial cornerstone, market game and macro narrative Macro perspective Changpeng Zhao's 10,000-word speech in Hong Kong: How can Asian financial centers seize the initiative in the era of free circulation of Web3 assets? Dialogue with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates: From asset allocation to wealth inheritance, 10 financial management rules for Chinese friends How much does it cost for traditional enterprises to enter the RWA market? Comparison of Digital Asset Treasury and Cryptocurrency Venture Capital in 2025 Why Did Powell's Dovish Speech Fail to Support Bitcoin Prices? A Deeper Look at Bitcoin's "Wilful Fall" Crypto VCs in a bull market: Raising funds is as difficult as climbing to the sky “Buy now” becomes a consensus, and the long-term ETH market value will surpass BTC Arthur Hayes: $10 trillion is pouring into stablecoins, and DeFi will usher in a huge explosion in value AI and Meme Is Kanye West's YZY token the end of the celebrity coin myth? No "ordinary" winners among the top 1,000 holding addresses, while the big players are running away fast while standing guard at the top. BOOE: Why did the old meme on Ethereum attract Tom Lee’s attention? More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0? PANews' account [MEME Daily] will select the hottest memes of the day for readers to understand the track situation. Click here to view. Seize the opportunity 10 free AI projects to get started A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%. The total value of players exceeds $150 million. What is the popular Web3 sports platform Football.Fun? An analysis of the mechanisms of the top 10 launchpad platforms and a survival guide for retail investors From NEET subculture to alcohol micro-strategies, here’s a look at the recent hype on the Solana blockchain. How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months? Web3 Is the rumor of RMB stablecoin breaking the ice just a "fiction" or a "signal of policy shift"? Solana's treasury strategy is undergoing a change, with a 10% discount on purchases from the foundation, and several crypto VCs actively forming partnerships. Free loss transfer: Is Curve's new Yield Basis a financial innovation or a Ponzi scheme? MetaMask and Bridge launch mUSD: a perfect experiment in stablecoin "OEM" From private paper currency to cloud ledger, how does Google GCUL define the next generation of stablecoin network? XPL surged 200% in 5 minutes before a flash crash. Who made $27.5 million on Hyperliquid? Everything can be tokenized, but can it really be sold? A deep dive into the RWA liquidity dilemma Circle’s Rate Cut Dilemma Key Information The US government released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Polygon. The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink are bringing the government’s macroeconomic data to blockchain. Pyth Network Selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for Validation and Distribution of On-Chain Economic Data Trump Media and Technology Group to establish new company to deploy CRO treasury strategy, with expected total funding of $6.42 billion Trump announces dismissal of Fed Governor Cook Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital fund has invested in prediction market Polymarket B Strategy to Establish BNB Funding Company with Support from YZi Labs, Aiming to Raise $1 Billion Sharps Technology Announces Over $400 Million in Private Placement to Build Solana Digital Asset Finance Strategy CryptoQuant: Ethereum may continue to outperform Bitcoin in the short to medium term YZi Labs announces investment in yield-generating synthetic dollar protocol USD.AI Tether to Launch USDT on RGB, Expanding Support for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin Linea will hold a TGE in September and launch native ETH earnings in October Sandbox founder resigns and lays off 50% of staff, de-emphasizing Metaverse business and shifting to Web3 applications and Launchpad plans2025/08/30
Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints
The post Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin stabilizes near $111,000 while investors weigh economic data and regulatory signals. Major digital assets traded mostly sideways on Friday, Sept. 5, as investors digested fresh U.S. employment data showing slower job growth and a rising unemployment rate. Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up 1% over the past 24 hours to $111,000, bringing its weekly gain to 2%. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% on the day to $4,290, down 1% over the week. BTC Chart Meanwhile, XRP is trading flat on the day at $2.82, and Solana (SOL) dropped 1% to $202. Notably, the NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) memecoin is bucking the trend by surging 33% on the day following the jobs data. “Bitcoin has stabilised around $110–111k, which is about 10% below all-time highs, while Gold is pushing higher,” James Harris, Group CEO of Tesseract, said in comments shared with The Defiant. “That divergence is notable; we’d expect more correlation in today’s environment.” Tether’s move into the gold supply chain is also worth mentioning, Harris explained. “With $8.7B already held in gold reserves, their strategy seems clear: position gold as a kind of ‘natural Bitcoin’,” he said. “For investors wary of fiat debasement, BTC and gold are increasingly seen as the safe-haven trades.” The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56% and Ethereum at 13%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, nearly $328 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $191 million of long positions and $137 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Bitcoin led with over $118 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum at $106 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $227 million in net outflows on Thursday, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs posted a fourth consecutive day…2025/09/06
A smart money investor grew their initial investment of $9,900 to $54,700 by trading NEET tokens.
PANews reported on November 19 that, according to Nansen data monitoring, a smart money address on the Solana blockchain has increased its initial investment of $9,900 to $54,700 by trading NEET tokens, achieving a return of 450%, and it is still holding these tokens.2025/11/19
Explore More About NEET
NEET Price
Learn more about NEET (NEET) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
NEET Price Prediction
Explore NEET forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where NEET may be headed.
How to Buy NEET
Want to buy NEET? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
NEET/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade NEET/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
NEET USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on NEET with leverage. Explore NEET USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More NEET to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to BGN Conversions
Why Buy NEET with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy NEET.
Join millions of users and buy NEET with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.