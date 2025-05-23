What is NEET (NEET)

The narrative of $NEET centers on resistance to traditional work and societal expectations. It embraces the "NEET" identity—Not in Education, Employment, or Training—with a tone of self-mockery, symbolizing the stance of “lying flat” or “living off parents” among youth. Through crypto culture and memes, $NEET expresses a rejection of conventional success paths, turning idleness into an attitude and a symbol of belonging for a like-minded community.

How to buy NEET (NEET)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEET What is the price of NEET (NEET) today? The live price of NEET (NEET) is 0.00725 USD . What is the market cap of NEET (NEET)? The current market cap of NEET is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEET by its real-time market price of 0.00725 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEET (NEET)? The current circulating supply of NEET (NEET) is -- USD . What was the highest price of NEET (NEET)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of NEET (NEET) is 0.024699 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEET (NEET)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEET (NEET) is $ 58.33K USD .

