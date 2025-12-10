The post Port3 Exploit Triggers Full Token Migration After Cross-Chain Vulnerability Exposes CATERC20 Weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Port3 suffered a critical exploit today. A single validation flaw inside Nexa Network’s cross-chain CATERC20 token standard opened the door to unauthorized minting and a rapid price collapse. What followed was a full-scale breakdown of the token’s security model, a multi-address exploit, and now a complete token migration to stabilize the ecosystem. The incident is not just another hack. It’s a textbook case of how a boundary-condition bug buried inside a cross-chain implementation can wipe out an entire token economy once ownership is renounced. And Port3 now confirms it is reissuing the token, burning team tokens to neutralize excess supply, and migrating entirely to BNB Chain. Here’s the full breakdown. A Vulnerability Hidden in CATERC20 Opened the Door Port3 integrated Nexa Network’s CATERC20 standard to support multi-chain expansion. The goal was to power easy cross-chain messaging and token movement across several ecosystems. But CATERC20 carried a critical vulnerability inside its boundary-condition validation logic. Once ownership of the Port3 token contract was renounced, a move intended to increase decentralization, the validation function started returning a value of 0. That value matched the owner-verification condition, causing the ownership check to fail. As a result, the system treated unauthorized addresses as valid. The flaw did not appear in the CATERC20 audit report. Port3’s renounced-ownership status placed the token in the exact configuration where the vulnerability could be triggered. And once discovered, it opened the door to full unauthorized access. Incident Report: $PORT3 Hacker Attack PORT3 aimed to support the development of multiple chains, and therefore adopted @nexa_network’s cross-chain token solution, CATERC20. However, CATERC20 contained a boundary-condition validation vulnerability. After the token’s ownership… — Port3 Network (@Port3Network) November 23, 2025 The Hacker’s First Move: Registering a Fake Authorized Address The attacker located the authorization-verification bug inside the Port3 BSC-side contract and moved quickly. At…

