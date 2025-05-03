What is NEXA (NEXA)

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

NEXA Price Prediction

NEXA Price History

How to buy NEXA (NEXA)

NEXA to Local Currencies

1 NEXA to VND ₫ 0.0358752395 1 NEXA to AUD A$ 0.000002113115 1 NEXA to GBP ￡ 0.000001022475 1 NEXA to EUR € 0.000001199704 1 NEXA to USD $ 0.0000013633 1 NEXA to MYR RM 0.000005821291 1 NEXA to TRY ₺ 0.000052582481 1 NEXA to JPY ¥ 0.00019754217 1 NEXA to RUB ₽ 0.000112731277 1 NEXA to INR ₹ 0.000115376079 1 NEXA to IDR Rp 0.022349176752 1 NEXA to KRW ₩ 0.001909383448 1 NEXA to PHP ₱ 0.000075881278 1 NEXA to EGP ￡E. 0.000069201108 1 NEXA to BRL R$ 0.000007702645 1 NEXA to CAD C$ 0.000001881354 1 NEXA to BDT ৳ 0.00016618627 1 NEXA to NGN ₦ 0.002184770048 1 NEXA to UAH ₴ 0.00005671328 1 NEXA to VES Bs 0.0001199704 1 NEXA to PKR Rs 0.000384341536 1 NEXA to KZT ₸ 0.000701635978 1 NEXA to THB ฿ 0.00004512523 1 NEXA to TWD NT$ 0.000041866943 1 NEXA to AED د.إ 0.000005003311 1 NEXA to CHF Fr 0.000001117906 1 NEXA to HKD HK$ 0.000010565575 1 NEXA to MAD .د.م 0.000012624158 1 NEXA to MXN $ 0.000026693414

NEXA Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXA What is the price of NEXA (NEXA) today? The live price of NEXA (NEXA) is 0.0000013633 USD . What is the market cap of NEXA (NEXA)? The current market cap of NEXA is $ 7.99M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEXA by its real-time market price of 0.0000013633 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEXA (NEXA)? The current circulating supply of NEXA (NEXA) is 5.86T USD . What was the highest price of NEXA (NEXA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of NEXA (NEXA) is 0.00004489 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEXA (NEXA)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEXA (NEXA) is $ 15.22K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

