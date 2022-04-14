NEXA (NEXA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEXA (NEXA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEXA (NEXA) Information Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups. Official Website: https://nexa.org/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.nexa.org/ Buy NEXA Now!

NEXA (NEXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEXA (NEXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.01M $ 7.01M $ 7.01M Total Supply: $ 21.00T $ 21.00T $ 21.00T Circulating Supply: $ 5.86T $ 5.86T $ 5.86T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.14M $ 25.14M $ 25.14M All-Time High: $ 0.00004489 $ 0.00004489 $ 0.00004489 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000083479706052 $ 0.00000083479706052 $ 0.00000083479706052 Current Price: $ 0.0000011971 $ 0.0000011971 $ 0.0000011971 Learn more about NEXA (NEXA) price

NEXA (NEXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEXA (NEXA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEXA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEXA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEXA's tokenomics, explore NEXA token's live price!

How to Buy NEXA Interested in adding NEXA (NEXA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NEXA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NEXA on MEXC now!

NEXA (NEXA) Price History Analysing the price history of NEXA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NEXA Price History now!

NEXA Price Prediction Want to know where NEXA might be heading? Our NEXA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NEXA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!