The post Nexo Price Struggles Despite Mild Accumulation Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nexo remains capped by clustered EMA and Fibonacci resistance that weakens upside momentum. Spot flow shifts show mixed demand, with recent mild inflows failing to change bias. Holding $0.9300 is crucial since a breakdown could accelerate losses toward $0.8588. Nexo continues to struggle for directional strength as market activity leans toward sellers and broader sentiment weakens. The token remains unable to break above several critical resistance zones, while inflow and outflow data signal persistent volatility across the year. Besides, price action is still tracking below major moving averages, which keeps bearish conditions intact. The latest move reflects a market trying to recover, yet significant hurdles limit any meaningful upside. Technical Levels Show Heavy Resistance Above Current Price Nexo trades well below the 50, 100, and 200 EMA, and this alignment confirms sustained downward pressure. Moreover, the 20 EMA has rejected multiple bounce attempts, which reflects active short-term selling. Key resistance stands at the $0.9750 to $0.9850 area, where Fibonacci and EMA clusters blocked price advances twice. Market analysts treat this zone as the first barrier that buyers must reclaim to shift momentum. A stronger pivot sits near $1.0110, which aligns with the 0.5 Fibonacci level. A decisive move above this region would signal improving sentiment and a possible shift toward recovery. Significantly, the $1.0470 zone, which merges with the 200 EMA, forms the strongest resistance overhead. A break above that area would mark a structural change and could open a path toward $1.0980 and higher Fib extensions. Support remains concentrated at $0.9300 and then $0.9000, where the Donchian lower band adds further importance. Losing these levels would expose the $0.8588 swing low and raise the risk of a continued downtrend. Momentum Indicators Reflect Cautious Buying Interest RSI currently stands near 48, which shows mild recovery after recent oversold readings. However,…

The post Every crypto sponsor for the 2025/26 Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This year’s UEFA Champions League is, if sponsor numbers are anything to go by, the tournament’s most crypto-friendly iteration yet. Indeed, the 2025/26 edition of club football’s most prestigious competition boasts 48 crypto sponsorships, an increase of almost 30% over last year. Of the 36 participating clubs, there are 24 with at least one crypto sponsor. Not only that, crypto exchange Crypto.com is sponsoring the league outright after signing a three-year partnership deal that will also see it sponsor UEFA’s Super League. The price of this deal wasn’t revealed but in 2022, a planned sponsorship between UEFA and Crypto.com was worth almost $500M. Mastercard is also sponsoring the competition, with the payments firm rolling out crypto-friendly cards for exchanges Binance, Nexo, and Gemini. Mastercard is also in the final stages of acquiring crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash for up to $2 billion. Here’s a chart of all the teams and crypto sponsors you can see in this year’s Champions League. Of the 36 participating clubs, there are 24 with at least one crypto sponsor. Read more: Champions League quarter-finalists all have crypto deals UEFA hit with format theft lawsuit The likes of Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern are leading the current league phase, while Ajax, Kairat, and Villarreal are trailing at the bottom of the table. The Champions League league phase began in mid-September and runs until January 28 before the knockout stages begin. However, the season hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for UEFA. The organization was hit with a lawsuit in October that seeks $23 million over the alleged theft of the competition’s format. Spanish club Real Madrid is also pursuing “substantial damages” caused by UEFA after the football body lost a court appeal agains a previous ruling that found it was gatekeeping the European Super League with anti-competitive behavior. Got…

The post Tether Dominates CeFi Lending at $25B Peak Since 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CeFi lending market has surged to $25 billion in outstanding loans during Q3 2024, marking its highest level in over three years and reflecting greater transparency and stability compared to past cycles. CeFi lending market reaches $25 billion in Q3 2024, up over 200% since early this year, driven by transparent platforms like Tether and Nexo. Unlike the 2022 peak, today’s market emphasizes full collateralization and stricter risk controls following major platform collapses. DeFi lending complements this growth, hitting a record $41 billion in Q3 2024, pushing total crypto borrowing to $65.4 billion. Explore the booming CeFi lending market at $25 billion in Q3 2024, with Tether leading at 60% share. Discover transparency gains and DeFi highs—stay ahead in crypto finance today. What is driving the growth of the CeFi lending market in 2024? The CeFi lending market has experienced significant expansion, reaching nearly $25 billion in outstanding loans by the end of Q3 2024, its highest since early 2022. This growth, up more than 200% from the start of the year according to Galaxy Research, stems from increased transparency among key players like Tether, Nexo, and Galaxy, replacing less stable predecessors. The shift follows lessons from past collapses, fostering conservative lending practices and full collateral requirements. How has the CeFi lending landscape evolved since 2022? The CeFi lending landscape has transformed dramatically since the 2022 market downturn. Previously dominated by platforms such as Genesis, BlockFi, Celsius, and Voyager—which suffered heavily from exposures to FTX’s collapse in November 2022 and Celsius’s earlier bankruptcy in July 2022 due to Three Arrows Capital—the market now prioritizes transparency and risk management. Galaxy Research reports that new entrants have filled the void, with Tether holding $14.6 billion in open loans as of September 30, 2024, capturing 60% of the market share. Nexo follows…

