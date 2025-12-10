AINFT to Sudanese Pound Conversion Table
- 1 NFT0.00 SDG
- 2 NFT0.00 SDG
- 3 NFT0.00 SDG
- 4 NFT0.00 SDG
- 5 NFT0.00 SDG
- 6 NFT0.00 SDG
- 7 NFT0.00 SDG
- 8 NFT0.00 SDG
- 9 NFT0.00 SDG
- 10 NFT0.00 SDG
- 50 NFT0.01 SDG
- 100 NFT0.02 SDG
- 1,000 NFT0.22 SDG
- 5,000 NFT1.10 SDG
- 10,000 NFT2.19 SDG
The table above displays real-time AINFT to Sudanese Pound (NFT to SDG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NFT to 10,000 NFT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NFT amounts using the latest SDG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NFT to SDG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SDG to NFT Conversion Table
- 1 SDG4,565 NFT
- 2 SDG9,130 NFT
- 3 SDG13,696 NFT
- 4 SDG18,261 NFT
- 5 SDG22,827 NFT
- 6 SDG27,392 NFT
- 7 SDG31,957 NFT
- 8 SDG36,523 NFT
- 9 SDG41,088 NFT
- 10 SDG45,654 NFT
- 50 SDG228,270 NFT
- 100 SDG456,540 NFT
- 1,000 SDG4,565,400 NFT
- 5,000 SDG22,827,000 NFT
- 10,000 SDG45,654,001 NFT
The table above shows real-time Sudanese Pound to AINFT (SDG to NFT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SDG to 10,000 SDG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much AINFT you can get at current rates based on commonly used SDG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
AINFT (NFT) is currently trading at ج.س 0.00 SDG , reflecting a -0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ج.س42.65M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ج.س218.86B SDG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AINFT Price page.
601,418.62T SDG
Circulation Supply
42.65M
24-Hour Trading Volume
218.86B SDG
Market Cap
-0.35%
Price Change (1D)
ج.س 0.000000368
24H High
ج.س 0.0000003631
24H Low
The NFT to SDG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AINFT's fluctuations against SDG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AINFT price.
NFT to SDG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NFT = 0.00 SDG | 1 SDG = 4,565 NFT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NFT to SDG is 0.00 SDG.
Buying 5 NFT will cost 0.00 SDG and 10 NFT is valued at 0.00 SDG.
1 SDG can be traded for 4,565 NFT.
50 SDG can be converted to 228,270 NFT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NFT to SDG has changed by -2.83% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.35%, reaching a high of 0.00022132426550944907 SDG and a low of 0.00021837728480022 SDG.
One month ago, the value of 1 NFT was 0.00024105099352224777 SDG, which represents a -9.14% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NFT has changed by -0.00004811397076292371 SDG, resulting in a -18.03% change in its value.
All About AINFT (NFT)
Now that you have calculated the price of AINFT (NFT), you can learn more about AINFT directly at MEXC. Learn about NFT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy AINFT, trading pairs, and more.
NFT to SDG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AINFT (NFT) has fluctuated between 0.00021837728480022 SDG and 0.00022132426550944907 SDG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00021518973423717628 SDG to a high of 0.00023413461022507752 SDG. You can view detailed NFT to SDG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Low
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Average
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Volatility
|+1.34%
|+8.41%
|+13.03%
|+24.86%
|Change
|-0.57%
|-2.59%
|-8.91%
|-17.68%
AINFT Price Forecast in SDG for 2026 and 2030
AINFT’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NFT to SDG forecasts for the coming years:
NFT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, AINFT could reach approximately ج.س0.00 SDG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NFT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NFT may rise to around ج.س0.00 SDG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AINFT Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NFT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
The table above shows a list of NFT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AINFT is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NFT at current market prices without using leverage.
Learn How to Buy AINFT
Looking to add AINFT to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
NFT and SDG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AINFT (NFT) vs USD: Market Comparison
AINFT Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0000003642
- 7-Day Change: -2.83%
- 30-Day Trend: -9.14%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NFT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SDG, the USD price of NFT remains the primary market benchmark.
Sudanese Pound (SDG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SDG/USD): 0.0016625524672256168
- 7-Day Change: -0.16%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SDG means you will pay less to get the same amount of NFT.
- A weaker SDG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the NFT to SDG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AINFT (NFT) and Sudanese Pound (SDG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NFT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NFT to SDG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SDG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SDG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SDG's strength. When SDG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NFT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AINFT, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NFT may rise, impacting its conversion to SDG.
Convert NFT to SDG Instantly
Use our real-time NFT to SDG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NFT to SDG?
Enter the Amount of NFT
Start by entering how much NFT you want to convert into SDG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NFT to SDG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NFT to SDG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NFT and SDG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NFT to SDG exchange rate calculated?
The NFT to SDG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NFT (often in USD or USDT), converted to SDG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NFT to SDG rate change so frequently?
NFT to SDG rate changes so frequently because both AINFT and Sudanese Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NFT to SDG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NFT to SDG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NFT to SDG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NFT to SDG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NFT to SDG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NFT against SDG over time?
You can understand the NFT against SDG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NFT to SDG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SDG, impacting the conversion rate even if NFT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NFT to SDG exchange rate?
AINFT halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NFT to SDG rate.
Can I compare the NFT to SDG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NFT to SDG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NFT to SDG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the AINFT price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NFT to SDG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SDG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NFT to SDG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences AINFT and the Sudanese Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both AINFT and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NFT to SDG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SDG into NFT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NFT to SDG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NFT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NFT to SDG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NFT to SDG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SDG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NFT to SDG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
AINFT News and Market Updates
Nieuwe UCC-regels in New York veranderen digitale asset transacties
New York zet een grote stap richting een nieuw financieel tijdperk. De staat verandert zijn commerciële wetgeving en geeft digitale activa een plek in het hart van het Amerikaanse financiële recht. De gevolgen kunnen groot zijn voor de cryptocurrency markt, lees hier wat het precies betekent. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord New York maakt digitale activa juridisch ‘controleerbaar’ De gouverneur van New York, Kathy Hochul, tekende op 5 december 2025 de in 2022 uitgevoerde aanpassing van de zogeheten Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) goed. Daarmee krijgt New York een modern juridisch raamwerk voor cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s) en tokenized assets. De kern draait om een nieuw hoofdstuk in de wet: Article 12 – Controllable Electronic Records (CERs) . Deze regels maken digitale activa duidelijker in de wet. Iedereen weet straks beter wie eigenaar is, wie er recht op heeft en hoe je ze veilig kunt gebruiken voor leningen. Daardoor ontstaat minder gedoe bij overdracht, conflicten of beslag. Wat betekenen de nieuwe UCC regels precies? De update brengt drie grote veranderingen. De wet legt eerst vast hoe je digitale activa “onder controle” hebt. Controle werkt hetzelfde als eigendom: jij hebt de macht over het digitale record, jij kunt anderen buitensluiten en jij kunt het doorgeven. Daarnaast kunnen banken en investeerders crypto nu officieel als onderpand gebruiken. Wie controle heeft, krijgt altijd voorrang boven partijen die alleen iets hebben geregistreerd. Dat verlaagt risico’s en maakt leningen op digitale activa goedkoper en voorspelbaarder. Tot slot, kopers krijgen nu stevige bescherming. Wie een digitaal activa koopt en niets weet van oude claims, krijgt de betreffende crypto munt gewoon schoon mee. Alleen wat je echt wist telt. Niemand mag achteraf zeggen dat het eigenlijk van hem was als jij dat niet kon weten. Vergelijkbaar met als je een tweedehands fiets koopt, als deze voor je aankoop gestolen was en je wist dit niet blijft je aankoop geldig. Dit maakt het kopen van digitale activa simpel, eerlijk en veilig. Waarom dit juridisch zo belangrijk is De crypto markt werkte lange tijd met veel onzekerheid. Bedrijven wisten vaak niet wanneer een digitale token echt van hen was, hoe ze crypto veilig als onderpand konden gebruiken of wie voorrang had bij conflicten. Ook was onduidelijk of een transactie later teruggedraaid kon worden. De nieuwe UCC regels halen deze twijfels weg. New York maakt het hierdoor veel makkelijker om grote deals, leningen en financiële structuren rond digitale activa veilig en voorspelbaar op te zetten. Wat betekent dit voor de crypto markt? Crypto schuift nu officieel het financiële systeem in. Bedrijven kunnen digitale activa gebruiken zoals ze dat met aandelen of contracten doen: als erkend onderpand met duidelijke regels. Met New York als boegbeeld van traditionele finance dankzij Wall Street is het niet zomaar een signaal, het is een teken dat crypto volledig omarmd wordt door de financiële infrastructuur. Dat zorgt voor meer liquiditeit, doordat grote institutionele partijen betrokken raken en maakt deals mogelijk die eerder te riskant waren. Allemaal factoren die de adoptie en daarmee koersen van crypto’s kunnen ondersteunen. De nieuwe regels in New York geven ook direct tokenized finance een boost. Digitale versies van contracten, aandelen en leningen krijgen nu duidelijke regels. Bedrijven kunnen deze tokens veilig als onderpand gebruiken en verhandelen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nieuwe UCC-regels in New York veranderen digitale asset transacties is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.2025/12/10
NFTs Crashed Hard In November – Will the Market Die In 2026?
The post NFTs Crashed Hard In November – Will the Market Die In 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last month marked the weakest period for NFT sales in 2025, with the market cap shedding hundreds of millions of dollars. The latest figures reinforce the ongoing decline in demand for these assets, which once surged to record highs before entering a prolonged reversal after the 2022 crypto winter. Sponsored Sponsored NFT Sales Sink to New Lows November’s slump was steep. Total non-fungible token (NFT) sales fell to $320 million, nearly halving from October’s $629 million, according to CryptoSlam. That places monthly activity back near September’s $312 million, erasing what little momentum the sector had regained earlier in the fall. According to CoinMarketCap, the weakness has already carried into December, where the first seven days generated just $62 million in sales, marking the slowest weekly performance of the year. NFTs are soo downbad right now. Market cap dropped from $6.6B to $3.5B and volume is down about 65 percent. OpenSea’s most hyped token even got pushed to Q1 2026. Most holders aren’t down because of price. They’re down because nobody is buying. The healthiest reboot this… pic.twitter.com/YTrWoK3UKv — Salem☠️ (@web3_Salem) December 3, 2025 The broader valuation picture reflects the same downward pressure. CoinGecko data shows the market cap of NFT marketplaces has fallen to $253 million, its lowest level on record, as prices continue to decline across even the most established collections. This downturn is not an isolated event but the continuation of a broader, years-long contraction that has reshaped the NFT landscape since its explosive rise in the early 2020s. Sponsored Sponsored From Hype Cycle to Hard Reset NFTs first entered mainstream awareness in 2020, when early art sales and experimental drops attracted niche communities. By 2021, the market had become a full cultural phenomenon. Trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea soon surged to billions each month. Collections like…2025/12/10
NFT Market Faces Steepest Decline as Sales Plummet to Year’s Low
The post NFT Market Faces Steepest Decline as Sales Plummet to Year’s Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monthly NFT sales plummeted to $320 million in November, down 49% from October’s $629 million. Total market capitalization collapsed 66% from $9.2 billion in January to just $3.1 billion currently. The non-fungible token industry keeps going lower and lower and recorded its worst performance in 2025 as the trading volumes declined across major collections. According to CryptoSlam analytics, monthly sales in November dropped to only $320 million, which is a dramatic 49% decrease from the October figure of $629 million. The cumulative market value of the sector has come down to $3.1 billion, which is a very large 66% fall from the high of $9.2 billion in January. The first week of December only brought $62 million worth of sales, making it the slowest weekly performance of the whole year and indicating that the weakness is going to continue. Industry insiders say that the momentum seems to have stopped completely and that there are very few signs of a recovery in the near future. Blue-Chip Collections Experience Widespread Losses In general, most of the top NFT collections that existed for quite a while had their values significantly eroded throughout November. There were only a handful of exceptions that managed to break away from the negative trend that was prevailing in the marketplace. CryptoPunks, which continues to be the collection with the highest market value, went down by 12% during the last month. The value of the Bored Ape Yacht Club dropped by 8.5%, whereas that of the Pudgy Penguins decreased by 10.6%; thus, these figures are indicative of the weakness across traditionally stable digital assets. In November, the art-centric series had a tough time, with Fidenza losing 14.6% of its value and Moonbirds going down 17.9%. Mutant Ape Yacht Club went down by 13.4% and Chromie Squiggle dropped 5.6%, to…2025/12/10
NFT Slump Worsens With Monthly Sales Hitting Rock Bottom
The post NFT Slump Worsens With Monthly Sales Hitting Rock Bottom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…2025/12/10
