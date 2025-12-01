The post Watch Out: Massive Token Unlocks Coming in 22 Altcoins Next Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although the cryptocurrency market has partially recovered from its losses at the bottom, the Bitcoin price is still down 7.52% on a weekly basis. According to some analysts, although cryptocurrencies have the potential to recover next week, the outlook is still negative. Additionally, there will be a significant number of token unlocks for numerous altcoins this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) SoSoValue (SOSO) Market Value: $162.30 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $4.01 million (2.46% of market capitalization) Date: November 24, 2025, 03:00 Nillion (NIL) Market Value: $25.42 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.05 million (4.15% of market value) Date: November 24, 2025, 03:00 Plasma (XPL) Market Value: $347.76 million Token Amount Unlocked: $17.19 million (4.94% of market capitalization) Date: November 25, 2025, 03:00 Humanity (H) Market Value: $217.72 million Token Amount Unlocked: $10.61 million (4.90% of market value) Date: November 25, 2025, 03:00 Venom (VENOM) Market Value: $128.41 million Token Amount Unlocked: $3.44 million (2.69% of market capitalization) Date: November 25, 2025, 03:00 ChainOpera AI (COAI) Market Value: $102.84 million Token Amount Unlocked: $4.32 million (4.23% of market capitalization) Date: November 25, 2025, 03:00 OVERTAKE (TAKE) Market Value: $43.06 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $3.91 million (9.07% of market value) Date: November 25, 2025, 03:00 GateToken (GT) Market Value: $792.31 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $65.87 million (8.31% of market capitalization) Date: November 26, 2025, 03:00 Sahara AI (SAHARA) Market Value: $158.18 million Token Amount Unlocked: $6.97 million (4.40% of market value) Date: November 26, 2025, 15:00 Huma Finance (HUMA) Market Value: $45.08 million Token Amount Unlocked: $3.29 million (7.28% of market value) Date: November 26, 2025, 15:00 Axelar (AXL) Market Value: $139.69 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.62 million (1.16% of market capitalization) Date: November…

The post Developers of Altcoin Traded on Binance Reveal Reason for Major Price Drop – “Legal Process Has Begun” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private computing network Nillion explained that the sharp volatility seen in the NIL token price yesterday was caused by a market maker selling a large amount without authorization. The company stated that the party in question did not respond to any communication from the team during and after the sale. Nillion announced that it initiated a buyback process immediately following the incident, using funds from the treasury. It also stated that it had worked with exchanges to freeze accounts related to the sale and initiate legal action against the person or institution responsible. The company maintained that such unauthorized transactions occur from time to time in the crypto space, but that they would not remain passive this time. Nillion also announced that any funds recovered from the unauthorized token sales would be used for additional buybacks. NIL price has lost 36.3% of its value in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.118 at the time of writing. Chart showing the decline in the price of NIL. NIL broke its all-time high price record at $0.95 about 8 months ago and is trading 87% lower than that record level at the time of writing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/developers-of-altcoin-traded-on-binance-reveal-reason-for-major-price-drop-legal-process-has-begun/

