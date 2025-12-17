WEEX Integrates with Niza Labs to Boost Liquidity and Growth of Crypto Projects

The post WEEX Integrates with Niza Labs to Boost Liquidity and Growth of Crypto Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WEEX, a famous global centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) serving 6+ million users, has announced its landmark collaboration with Niza Labs, a Niza Global-based incubator and startup accelerator project. The primary purpose of this strategic partnership is to accelerate the liquidity and growth of projects for the compliance of worldwide users. 🎙 Niza Ecosystem @nizalabs is thrilled to unveil a new strategic partnership with WEEX! @WEEX_Official 🤝✨ WEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 6 million users in 200+ countries. 🌍Ranked among the top five CEXs on CoinGecko and top 12 on CoinMarketCap, it… pic.twitter.com/GAmwuBYq3j — WEEX (@WEEX_Official) November 25, 2025 As per the details, WEEX is one of the trusted and best crypto exchanges in the world and currently serves 200+ countries with more than 6 million users. In addition, it is at the fifth position in top-ranking CEXs on CoinGecko and also among the top 12 on CoinMarketCap. WEEX has excitedly revealed this news through its official X account. Empowering Secure, Fast, and Cost-Effective Trading Niza Labs, also known as the Niza ecosystem, plays a vital role in shaping projects for more acceptance and boosts the liquidity of cryptocurrency. Moreover, WEEX offers 1800+ spot and futures pairs with daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion. With these features, WEEX also promises users interesting and beneficial services for the welfare of mankind. WEEX facilities users with 400x leverage, 0% maker fees, and a 1000 Bitcoin ($BTC) protection Fund. WEEX delivers a secure, protected, fast, and cost-effective trading experience. This partnership is more fruitful in every aspect in the digital world. WEEX and Niza Labs Collaborate for Global Impact The alliance of WEEX and Niza Labs helps to uplift the users from darkness to the light of advancement, with a full range of technological tools and specialties. On the other…