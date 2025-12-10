The post Solana Network Shrinks to 800 Validators as Operating Costs Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of active Solana validators has crashed from over 2,500 in 2023 to just 800, sparking fears of centralization . Operating a node now requires ~350 SOL/year in voting fees alone, forcing smaller players to exit the network. Despite the exodus, the Nakamoto Coefficient holds at 20, suggesting the network’s security core remains intact for now . Solana’s decentralized infrastructure is facing a significant stress test as the active validator count collapses to a two-year low. New data flagged by blockchain journalist Colin Wu reveals that the network has shed nearly 70% of its validator base since March 2023, dropping to approximately 800 active nodes as of Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Community tallies show Solana’s active validators have fallen from over 2,500 in March 2023 to around 800 today (≈–68%). Opinions diverge: some argue the decline reflects healthy pruning of Sybil nodes; others—including infrastructure teams—say many recent exits were genuine… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 9, 2025 The Profitability Squeeze: Pay-to-Play Economics The decline cited by Wu has led to diverging opinions among the Solana community. Optimists consider the development positive, describing it as a way of pruning the network of Sybil nodes. However, opposing views insist that many recent exits were genuine operators who could no longer bear the operational costs of running Solana nodes. For context, running a Solana node, which qualifies a network user as a validator, involves setup costs of between $3,000 and $9,000 in addition to $500-$1,000 monthly server fees. Related: Solana Price Risks Steeper Drop As Long-Term Support Breaks And Validator Count Shrinks Validators on the Solana network also pay between 300 and 350 SOL yearly in vote costs, making it difficult for small operators to stay profitable without investing significantly huge amounts in delegated stake. Solana’s Centralization Risk vs. Network Efficiency It…

The post Schiff Asked To Verify Gold, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A panel featuring gold advocate Peter Schiff and Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao at Binance Blockchain Week highlighted the challenges of verifying physical gold, after Schiff was unable to confirm whether a gold bar presented to him was genuine. The debate involved whether tokenized gold or Bitcoin (BTC) is a better store of value asset based on divisibility, portability, verifiability, durability and supply constraints — key factors in assessing an asset’s viability as money. CZ argued that BTC is a better medium for storing value for several reasons, including the ability for any user to instantly verify the cryptocurrency through a full node or other methods that check a cryptographically secure public ledger. CZ argues for Bitcoin as a better store of value asset. Source: Binance CZ handed Schiff a gold bar and asked: “It says Kyrgyzstan, 1,000 grams, fine gold, 999.9, and a serial number. Is it real gold?” “I don’t know,” Schiff responded, drawing laughter and applause from the audience of crypto natives. In October, CZ criticized tokenized gold, saying that the holder must trust the issuer, which led to Thursday’s showdown with Schiff. The debate between gold advocates and Bitcoiners has evolved over the years, with gold advocates, including Schiff, arguing that gold tokenization solves many of gold’s portability, divisibility and verification issues while being useful for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. CZ hands Schiff a bar of gold, asking him to verify it. Source: Binance However, Bitcoin advocates say that real-world asset tokenization (RWA), or representing real-world items on a blockchain, does not solve the problems inherent in the physical gold underlying digital gold tokens, including centralization, counterparty risks and expensive audit procedures. Related: Peter Schiff calls Strategy’s model ‘fraud,’ challenges Saylor to debate Fire assaying remains the industry standard for full gold verification There are several…

