SuiNS to Isle of Man Pound Conversion Table
NS to IMP Conversion Table
- 1 NS0.03 IMP
- 2 NS0.06 IMP
- 3 NS0.08 IMP
- 4 NS0.11 IMP
- 5 NS0.14 IMP
- 6 NS0.17 IMP
- 7 NS0.19 IMP
- 8 NS0.22 IMP
- 9 NS0.25 IMP
- 10 NS0.28 IMP
- 50 NS1.38 IMP
- 100 NS2.76 IMP
- 1,000 NS27.65 IMP
- 5,000 NS138.24 IMP
- 10,000 NS276.48 IMP
The table above displays real-time SuiNS to Isle of Man Pound (NS to IMP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NS to 10,000 NS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NS amounts using the latest IMP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NS to IMP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
IMP to NS Conversion Table
- 1 IMP36.16 NS
- 2 IMP72.33 NS
- 3 IMP108.5 NS
- 4 IMP144.6 NS
- 5 IMP180.8 NS
- 6 IMP217.01 NS
- 7 IMP253.1 NS
- 8 IMP289.3 NS
- 9 IMP325.5 NS
- 10 IMP361.6 NS
- 50 IMP1,808 NS
- 100 IMP3,616 NS
- 1,000 IMP36,168 NS
- 5,000 IMP180,844 NS
- 10,000 IMP361,688 NS
The table above shows real-time Isle of Man Pound to SuiNS (IMP to NS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IMP to 10,000 IMP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much SuiNS you can get at current rates based on commonly used IMP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
SuiNS (NS) is currently trading at £ 0.03 IMP , reflecting a -5.66% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £66.99K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £6.97M IMP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SuiNS Price page.
189.38M IMP
Circulation Supply
66.99K
24-Hour Trading Volume
6.97M IMP
Market Cap
-5.66%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.04043
24H High
£ 0.03637
24H Low
The NS to IMP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SuiNS's fluctuations against IMP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SuiNS price.
NS to IMP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NS = 0.03 IMP | 1 IMP = 36.16 NS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NS to IMP is 0.03 IMP.
Buying 5 NS will cost 0.14 IMP and 10 NS is valued at 0.28 IMP.
1 IMP can be traded for 36.16 NS.
50 IMP can be converted to 1,808 NS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NS to IMP has changed by -17.73% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.66%, reaching a high of 0.030358866421335784 IMP and a low of 0.02731021448785512 IMP.
One month ago, the value of 1 NS was 0.04554956312436875 IMP, which represents a -39.31% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NS has changed by -0.07988068785312147 IMP, resulting in a -74.29% change in its value.
All About SuiNS (NS)
Now that you have calculated the price of SuiNS (NS), you can learn more about SuiNS directly at MEXC. Learn about NS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy SuiNS, trading pairs, and more.
NS to IMP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SuiNS (NS) has fluctuated between 0.02731021448785512 IMP and 0.030358866421335784 IMP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.02731021448785512 IMP to a high of 0.0342560347796522 IMP. You can view detailed NS to IMP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0.03
|£ 0.03
|£ 0.04
|£ 0.15
|Low
|£ 0.02
|£ 0.02
|£ 0.02
|£ 0.02
|Average
|£ 0.02
|£ 0.02
|£ 0.03
|£ 0.06
|Volatility
|+10.85%
|+20.81%
|+50.68%
|+126.11%
|Change
|-1.49%
|-17.03%
|-39.21%
|-71.77%
SuiNS Price Forecast in IMP for 2026 and 2030
SuiNS’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NS to IMP forecasts for the coming years:
NS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, SuiNS could reach approximately £0.03 IMP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NS may rise to around £0.04 IMP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SuiNS Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
NS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SuiNS is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
NSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
TNSRUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
ENSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore NS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SuiNS futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy SuiNS
Looking to add SuiNS to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy SuiNS › or Get started now ›
NS and IMP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SuiNS (NS) vs USD: Market Comparison
SuiNS Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.03682
- 7-Day Change: -17.73%
- 30-Day Trend: -39.31%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IMP, the USD price of NS remains the primary market benchmark.
[NS Price] [NS to USD]
Isle of Man Pound (IMP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IMP/USD): 1.331722836516373
- 7-Day Change: +1.22%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.22%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IMP means you will pay less to get the same amount of NS.
- A weaker IMP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NS securely with IMP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NS to IMP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SuiNS (NS) and Isle of Man Pound (IMP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NS to IMP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IMP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IMP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IMP's strength. When IMP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SuiNS, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NS may rise, impacting its conversion to IMP.
Convert NS to IMP Instantly
Use our real-time NS to IMP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NS to IMP?
Enter the Amount of NS
Start by entering how much NS you want to convert into IMP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NS to IMP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NS to IMP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NS and IMP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NS to IMP exchange rate calculated?
The NS to IMP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NS (often in USD or USDT), converted to IMP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NS to IMP rate change so frequently?
NS to IMP rate changes so frequently because both SuiNS and Isle of Man Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NS to IMP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NS to IMP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NS to IMP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NS to IMP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NS to IMP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NS against IMP over time?
You can understand the NS against IMP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NS to IMP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IMP, impacting the conversion rate even if NS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NS to IMP exchange rate?
SuiNS halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NS to IMP rate.
Can I compare the NS to IMP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NS to IMP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NS to IMP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SuiNS price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NS to IMP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IMP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NS to IMP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SuiNS and the Isle of Man Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SuiNS and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NS to IMP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IMP into NS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NS to IMP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NS to IMP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NS to IMP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IMP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NS to IMP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
SuiNS News and Market Updates
OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY LTD (OLAELEC.NS): Shares Fall 7.1% After SoftBank Cuts Stake
TLDRs: Ola Electric shares fell 7.1% after SoftBank reduced its stake to 15.68%. The stock hit a low of ₹59.32 amid broader shareholder sell-offs. Revenue halved to ₹828 crore (approx. $99 million) in Q1 FY26; net loss widened to ₹428 crore (approx. $51 million). PLI approval for Gen 3 scooters expected to improve profitability from [...] The post OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY LTD (OLAELEC.NS): Shares Fall 7.1% After SoftBank Cuts Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/09/05
Unlocking Generous Rewards: The Sui Name Service Airdrop Explained
BitcoinWorld Unlocking Generous Rewards: The Sui Name Service Airdrop Explained Exciting news is buzzing across the Sui ecosystem! If you’ve been an active participant in decentralized governance, prepare for a pleasant surprise. The Sui Name Service (SNS) has just announced a generous retroactive governance airdrop, distributing valuable staked NS tokens to its dedicated early DAO participants. This isn’t just a reward; it’s a testament to the power of community engagement and a significant milestone for the Sui Name Service airdrop. Unpacking the Sui Name Service Airdrop: What’s the Big Deal? The Sui Name Service, often simply called SNS, is a foundational component of the Sui blockchain, providing human-readable names for addresses, much like domain names for websites. Its recent announcement of a retroactive governance airdrop marks a pivotal moment for its community. This initiative isn’t about new users; it’s a heartfelt thank you to those who have actively shaped the project’s direction. Essentially, the airdrop is designed to reward governance participation. It’s a way for the DAO to acknowledge and compensate its earliest and most committed members. Participants will receive staked NS tokens, which are not just digital assets but also represent a stake in the future of the Sui Name Service. Who Qualifies for This Exclusive Sui Name Service Airdrop? Curious if you’re on the list for this exciting distribution? The criteria for the Sui Name Service airdrop are clear and focused on genuine engagement. This airdrop specifically targets users who have actively participated in the Sui Name Service DAO’s decision-making process. Active Voters: You needed to have voted on Sui Name Service DAO proposals. Minimum Stake: Each vote must have involved 0.1 NS or more. Specific Timeline: Your participation needed to occur between November 2024 and June 2025. This targeted approach ensures that the rewards go to those who truly invested their time and tokens in the platform’s governance. How Are Sui Name Service Airdrop Rewards Calculated? The distribution of rewards isn’t a one-size-fits-all scenario. The Sui Name Service airdrop employs a nuanced system to ensure fairness and to truly reflect the depth of a contributor’s engagement. Several key factors come into play: Participation Frequency: How often did you vote? More frequent engagement generally means higher rewards. Consistency: Regular participation over the specified period is highly valued. Timing of the First Vote: Early adopters and participants who joined the governance process sooner may receive additional recognition. The best part? You don’t need to jump through hoops to claim your tokens. The rewards will be distributed automatically to eligible wallets. This streamlines the process and minimizes the risk of scams, ensuring a smooth experience for the community receiving their Sui Name Service airdrop. Why is the Sui Name Service Airdrop a Game-Changer for Community Governance? Beyond the immediate financial reward, this Sui Name Service airdrop holds significant implications for the broader Web3 ecosystem and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). It sets a precedent for how projects can genuinely incentivize and reward meaningful community participation. Strengthening DAO Governance: By rewarding voters, SNS encourages more users to engage in critical decisions, leading to a more robust and truly decentralized governance model. Building Loyalty: Retroactive airdrops foster a sense of loyalty and appreciation among early supporters, encouraging continued involvement. Setting an Example: This move can inspire other projects to adopt similar models, ultimately benefiting the entire crypto community by promoting active participation. It’s a clear signal that the Sui Name Service values its community as much as its technology. Ensuring a Secure Sui Name Service Airdrop Experience While the automatic distribution is convenient, it’s crucial to remain vigilant. In the crypto space, airdrops can sometimes be targeted by malicious actors. Remember, for this Sui Name Service airdrop, no application is required. If you encounter any links or requests asking for personal information or wallet connections to "claim" your SNS tokens, exercise extreme caution. Always refer to official Sui Name Service channels for any updates or information. To ensure a smooth experience: Verify Official Announcements: Always check the official Sui Name Service website or their verified social media channels for confirmation. Beware of Scams: Legitimate airdrops, especially automatic ones, will never ask for your private keys or seed phrase. Monitor Your Wallet: Keep an eye on your wallet for the automatic distribution of your staked NS tokens. The Sui Name Service airdrop is more than just free tokens; it’s a powerful statement about valuing community and fostering genuine decentralized governance. By recognizing and rewarding its early DAO participants, SNS is not only distributing wealth but also reinforcing the very principles that underpin the Web3 movement. This initiative is a clear win for its community and a shining example for others to follow. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this will have on the Sui ecosystem and beyond. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the Sui blockchain ecosystem’s future growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the Sui Name Service Airdrop Q1: What is the Sui Name Service airdrop? A1: The Sui Name Service airdrop is a retroactive governance reward program distributing staked NS tokens to early participants of the Sui Name Service DAO who voted on proposals. Q2: How do I know if I qualify for the airdrop? A2: You qualify if you voted on Sui Name Service DAO proposals with 0.1 NS or more between November 2024 and June 2025. Rewards vary based on participation details. Q3: Do I need to apply or do anything to receive my tokens? A3: No, the tokens for the Sui Name Service airdrop will be distributed automatically to eligible wallets. No application or claiming process is required. Q4: What factors determine the amount of NS tokens I will receive? A4: Your reward amount is based on your participation frequency, consistency in voting, and the timing of your first vote on DAO proposals. Q5: What are staked NS tokens, and what can I do with them? A5: Staked NS tokens are digital assets representing a share in the Sui Name Service. They can typically be used for further governance participation, staking for rewards, or potentially trading, depending on the platform’s features. Q6: When will the Sui Name Service airdrop tokens be distributed? A6: The article states the airdrop "has launched," implying distribution is ongoing or imminent. Specific dates for individual distributions should be monitored via official SNS channels. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the Sui Name Service airdrop and the importance of community governance in the crypto space. Your shares empower more users to stay informed and engaged. This post Unlocking Generous Rewards: The Sui Name Service Airdrop Explained first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/10/31
Sui Name Service launches NS airdrop for early DAO contributers
Early Sui Name Service supporters are waking up to a fresh surprise as the network’s core identity project rewards its most engaged members. Early contributors to Sui Name Service are receiving a major governance boost through a newly launched retroactive…2025/10/31
Sui Name Service launches NS airdrop for early DAO voters
The post Sui Name Service launches NS airdrop for early DAO voters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early Sui Name Service supporters are waking up to a fresh surprise as the network’s core identity project rewards its most engaged members. Summary SuiNS distributed 7.6 M $NS tokens to 95K early DAO voters. Rewards were issued as staked tokens with added voting power. The airdrop reinforces SuiNS’s role in building onchain identity. Early contributors to Sui Name Service are receiving a major governance boost through a newly launched retroactive airdrop. The update was announced by Sui Name Service in a statement published on Oct. 31, 2025. Airdrop rewards over 95,000 early voters The decentralized naming protocol built on the Sui (SUI) blockchain has distributed about 7.6 million NS tokens to more than 95,000 eligible addresses. The rewards, equal to the combined pools of the last five governance proposals, were sent as staked tokens, granting recipients enhanced voting power from the moment they were received. The program rewards community members who took part in SuiNS DAO proposals from November 2024 to June 2025. Allocation was determined by the number of participants, consistency, and the date of a voter’s earliest proposal. The earlier and more consistently a member voted, the greater their governance weight. Unlike most airdrops, there’s no claim or transaction step required. Tokens are already visible on the SuiNS voting portal at vote.suins.io, removing gas costs and phishing risks entirely. Strengthening identity and governance on Sui Launched in 2024, Sui Name Service links wallet addresses to social identity and governance by converting them into human-readable “.sui” domains. It has developed into a key identity layer that powers DAO voting, organisation pages, and decentralised profiles. Staking incentives, sub-name communities, and integrations with SuiPlay and Cetus (CETUS) decentralized exchange are some of the platform’s recent updates. Additionally, holders are eligible to participate in future identity-based reward programs and discounted premium…2025/10/31
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.