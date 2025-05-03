What is SuiNS (NS)

The Sui Name Service (SNS) revolutionizes digital identity by offering a seamless, decentralized, and user-friendly platform for managing domain names on the Sui blockchain. It provides a secure and immutable way to associate human-readable names with complex blockchain addresses, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

SuiNS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SuiNS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SuiNS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SuiNS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SuiNS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SuiNS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SuiNS price prediction page.

SuiNS Price History

Tracing NS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SuiNS price history page.

How to buy SuiNS (NS)

Looking for how to buy SuiNS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SuiNS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NS to Local Currencies

1 NS to VND ₫ 5,202.73865 1 NS to AUD A$ 0.3064505 1 NS to GBP ￡ 0.1482825 1 NS to EUR € 0.1739848 1 NS to USD $ 0.19771 1 NS to MYR RM 0.8442217 1 NS to TRY ₺ 7.6039266 1 NS to JPY ¥ 28.6323622 1 NS to RUB ₽ 16.3960903 1 NS to INR ₹ 16.7104492 1 NS to IDR Rp 3,241.1470224 1 NS to KRW ₩ 276.9047176 1 NS to PHP ₱ 10.972905 1 NS to EGP ￡E. 10.0298283 1 NS to BRL R$ 1.1170615 1 NS to CAD C$ 0.2728398 1 NS to BDT ৳ 24.100849 1 NS to NGN ₦ 317.8603441 1 NS to UAH ₴ 8.224736 1 NS to VES Bs 17.39848 1 NS to PKR Rs 55.7384032 1 NS to KZT ₸ 102.3861006 1 NS to THB ฿ 6.544201 1 NS to TWD NT$ 6.0716741 1 NS to AED د.إ 0.7255957 1 NS to CHF Fr 0.1621222 1 NS to HKD HK$ 1.5322525 1 NS to MAD .د.م 1.8307946 1 NS to MXN $ 3.8711618

SuiNS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SuiNS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SuiNS What is the price of SuiNS (NS) today? The live price of SuiNS (NS) is 0.19771 USD . What is the market cap of SuiNS (NS)? The current market cap of SuiNS is $ 35.95M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NS by its real-time market price of 0.19771 USD . What is the circulating supply of SuiNS (NS)? The current circulating supply of SuiNS (NS) is 181.81M USD . What was the highest price of SuiNS (NS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SuiNS (NS) is 0.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SuiNS (NS)? The 24-hour trading volume of SuiNS (NS) is $ 21.81K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!