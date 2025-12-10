U.S. AI leaders form foundation to compete with China

A group of leading U.S. artificial intelligence firms has formed a new foundation to establish open standards for "agentic" AI. The founding members, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block, have pooled their proprietary agent- and AI-related technologies into a new open-source project called the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. This development follows tensions in the global race for dominance in artificial intelligence, leading U.S. AI firms and policymakers to unite around a new push to preserve American primacy. Open standards like MCP drive innovation and cross-platform collaboration Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht noted that open standards and protocols, such as MCP, are critical for establishing an evolving developer ecosystem for building agents. He added, "They ensure anyone can build agents across platforms without the fear of vendor lock-in." American companies face a dilemma because they are seeking continuous income from closed APIs, even as they are falling behind in fundamental AI development, risking long-term irrelevance to China. And that means American companies must standardize their approach for MCP and agentic AI, allowing them to focus on building better models rather than being locked into an ecosystem. The foundation establishes both a practical partnership and a milestone for community open-sourcing, with adversaries uniting around a single goal of standardization rather than fragmentation. It also makes open-source development easier and more accessible for users worldwide, including those in China. Anthropic donated its Model Context Protocol (MCP), a library that allows AIs to utilize tools creatively outside API calls, to the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction a year ago, MCP has gained traction, with over 10,000 active servers, best-in-class support from platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and VS Code, as well as 97 million monthly SDK downloads. "Open-source software is key to creating a world with secure and innovative AI tools for…