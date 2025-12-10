The post U.S. AI leaders form foundation to compete with China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of leading U.S. artificial intelligence firms has formed a new foundation to establish open standards for “agentic” AI. The founding members, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block, have pooled their proprietary agent- and AI-related technologies into a new open-source project called the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. This development follows tensions in the global race for dominance in artificial intelligence, leading U.S. AI firms and policymakers to unite around a new push to preserve American primacy. Open standards like MCP drive innovation and cross-platform collaboration Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht noted that open standards and protocols, such as MCP, are critical for establishing an evolving developer ecosystem for building agents. He added, “They ensure anyone can build agents across platforms without the fear of vendor lock-in.” American companies face a dilemma because they are seeking continuous income from closed APIs, even as they are falling behind in fundamental AI development, risking long-term irrelevance to China. And that means American companies must standardize their approach for MCP and agentic AI, allowing them to focus on building better models rather than being locked into an ecosystem. The foundation establishes both a practical partnership and a milestone for community open-sourcing, with adversaries uniting around a single goal of standardization rather than fragmentation. It also makes open-source development easier and more accessible for users worldwide, including those in China. Anthropic donated its Model Context Protocol (MCP), a library that allows AIs to utilize tools creatively outside API calls, to the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction a year ago, MCP has gained traction, with over 10,000 active servers, best-in-class support from platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and VS Code, as well as 97 million monthly SDK downloads. “Open-source software is key to creating a world with secure and innovative AI tools for…

The post Directly From Blockchain To Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OMG Network is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Looking in detail on OMG token by Coinidol.com. OMG Network (formerly known as OmiseGO) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to improve scalability and efficiency for financial transactions, particularly in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi) and payments. It seeks to address the challenges of slow transaction speeds and high fees associated with some blockchain networks. In 2021, OmiseGO rebranded as OMG Network to reflect its focus on scaling solutions for Ethereum and emphasize its technology’s potential impact on the broader blockchain ecosystem. Plasma framework Among the key features used by OMG Network is the Plasma framework – a concept introduced by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Poon. It involves creating secondary chains (child chains) that can process transactions independently before finalizing them on the main chain. This allows for faster and cheaper transactions while leveraging the security of the Ethereum network. By processing transactions off-chain and periodically reconciling them on the Ethereum main chain, OMG Network aims to significantly reduce transaction fees and increase transaction throughput. This makes it more suitable for microtransactions and frequent transfers. DEX, staking and security One of the primary use cases of OMG Network is enabling decentralized exchanges. Users can trade digital assets directly on the OMG Network, benefitting from faster settlement times and lower fees compared to on-chain exchanges. OMG is a utility token of the platform. It is used as one of the payment methods for fees. OMG Network also introduces a staking mechanism where users can “stake” their OMG tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards. Stakers play a role in validating transactions on the network and maintaining its integrity. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.