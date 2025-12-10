OmiseGo to Tunisian Dinar Conversion Table
OMG to TND Conversion Table
- 1 OMG0.27 TND
- 2 OMG0.53 TND
- 3 OMG0.80 TND
- 4 OMG1.07 TND
- 5 OMG1.33 TND
- 6 OMG1.60 TND
- 7 OMG1.86 TND
- 8 OMG2.13 TND
- 9 OMG2.40 TND
- 10 OMG2.66 TND
- 50 OMG13.32 TND
- 100 OMG26.64 TND
- 1,000 OMG266.41 TND
- 5,000 OMG1,332.03 TND
- 10,000 OMG2,664.07 TND
The table above displays real-time OmiseGo to Tunisian Dinar (OMG to TND) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OMG to 10,000 OMG. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OMG amounts using the latest TND market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OMG to TND amounts, please use the tool converter above.
TND to OMG Conversion Table
- 1 TND3.753 OMG
- 2 TND7.507 OMG
- 3 TND11.26 OMG
- 4 TND15.014 OMG
- 5 TND18.76 OMG
- 6 TND22.52 OMG
- 7 TND26.27 OMG
- 8 TND30.029 OMG
- 9 TND33.78 OMG
- 10 TND37.53 OMG
- 50 TND187.6 OMG
- 100 TND375.3 OMG
- 1,000 TND3,753 OMG
- 5,000 TND18,768 OMG
- 10,000 TND37,536 OMG
The table above shows real-time Tunisian Dinar to OmiseGo (TND to OMG) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 TND to 10,000 TND. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OmiseGo you can get at current rates based on commonly used TND amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OmiseGo (OMG) is currently trading at DT 0.27 TND , reflecting a 4.72% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at DT180.58K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of DT37.36M TND. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OmiseGo Price page.
412.21M TND
Circulation Supply
180.58K
24-Hour Trading Volume
37.36M TND
Market Cap
4.72%
Price Change (1D)
DT 0.0968
24H High
DT 0.08547
24H Low
The OMG to TND trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OmiseGo's fluctuations against TND. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OmiseGo price.
OMG to TND Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OMG = 0.27 TND | 1 TND = 3.753 OMG
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OMG to TND is 0.27 TND.
Buying 5 OMG will cost 1.33 TND and 10 OMG is valued at 2.66 TND.
1 TND can be traded for 3.753 OMG.
50 TND can be converted to 187.6 OMG, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OMG to TND has changed by +6.84% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 4.72%, reaching a high of 0.28451185360731956 TND and a low of 0.2512110343782811 TND.
One month ago, the value of 1 OMG was 0.3466753422828858 TND, which represents a -23.16% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OMG has changed by -0.2373675340632968 TND, resulting in a -47.12% change in its value.
All About OmiseGo (OMG)
Now that you have calculated the price of OmiseGo (OMG), you can learn more about OmiseGo directly at MEXC. Learn about OMG past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OmiseGo, trading pairs, and more.
OMG to TND Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OmiseGo (OMG) has fluctuated between 0.2512110343782811 TND and 0.28451185360731956 TND, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.2415999418029098 TND to a high of 0.3090833318734063 TND. You can view detailed OMG to TND price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|DT 0.26
|DT 0.29
|DT 0.35
|DT 0.52
|Low
|DT 0.23
|DT 0.23
|DT 0.23
|DT 0.23
|Average
|DT 0.23
|DT 0.23
|DT 0.26
|DT 0.35
|Volatility
|+12.93%
|+26.99%
|+36.95%
|+61.01%
|Change
|+4.11%
|+7.23%
|-22.67%
|-46.57%
OmiseGo Price Forecast in TND for 2026 and 2030
OmiseGo’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OMG to TND forecasts for the coming years:
OMG Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OmiseGo could reach approximately DT0.28 TND, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OMG Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OMG may rise to around DT0.34 TND, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OmiseGo Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OMG Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OMG/USDT
|Trade
OMG/BTC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OMG Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OmiseGo is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OMG at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore OMG Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OmiseGo futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OmiseGo
Looking to add OmiseGo to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OmiseGo › or Get started now ›
OMG and TND in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OmiseGo (OMG) vs USD: Market Comparison
OmiseGo Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.09064
- 7-Day Change: +6.84%
- 30-Day Trend: -23.16%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OMG, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TND, the USD price of OMG remains the primary market benchmark.
[OMG Price] [OMG to USD]
Tunisian Dinar (TND) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TND/USD): 0.34021485929223744
- 7-Day Change: +0.35%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.35%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TND means you will pay less to get the same amount of OMG.
- A weaker TND means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy OMG securely with TND on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the OMG to TND Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OmiseGo (OMG) and Tunisian Dinar (TND) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OMG, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OMG to TND rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TND-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TND Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TND's strength. When TND weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OMG, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OmiseGo, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OMG may rise, impacting its conversion to TND.
Convert OMG to TND Instantly
Use our real-time OMG to TND converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OMG to TND?
Enter the Amount of OMG
Start by entering how much OMG you want to convert into TND using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OMG to TND Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OMG to TND exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OMG and TND.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OMG to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OMG with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OMG to TND exchange rate calculated?
The OMG to TND exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OMG (often in USD or USDT), converted to TND using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OMG to TND rate change so frequently?
OMG to TND rate changes so frequently because both OmiseGo and Tunisian Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OMG to TND rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OMG to TND rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OMG to TND rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OMG to TND or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OMG to TND conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OMG against TND over time?
You can understand the OMG against TND price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OMG to TND rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TND, impacting the conversion rate even if OMG stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OMG to TND exchange rate?
OmiseGo halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OMG to TND rate.
Can I compare the OMG to TND rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OMG to TND rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OMG to TND rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OmiseGo price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OMG to TND conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but TND markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OMG to TND price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OmiseGo and the Tunisian Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OmiseGo and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OMG to TND and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your TND into OMG of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OMG to TND a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OMG prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OMG to TND can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OMG to TND rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen TND against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OMG to TND rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OmiseGo News and Market Updates
Directly From Blockchain To Blockchain
The post Directly From Blockchain To Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OMG Network is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Looking in detail on OMG token by Coinidol.com. OMG Network (formerly known as OmiseGO) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to improve scalability and efficiency for financial transactions, particularly in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi) and payments. It seeks to address the challenges of slow transaction speeds and high fees associated with some blockchain networks. In 2021, OmiseGO rebranded as OMG Network to reflect its focus on scaling solutions for Ethereum and emphasize its technology’s potential impact on the broader blockchain ecosystem. Plasma framework Among the key features used by OMG Network is the Plasma framework – a concept introduced by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Poon. It involves creating secondary chains (child chains) that can process transactions independently before finalizing them on the main chain. This allows for faster and cheaper transactions while leveraging the security of the Ethereum network. By processing transactions off-chain and periodically reconciling them on the Ethereum main chain, OMG Network aims to significantly reduce transaction fees and increase transaction throughput. This makes it more suitable for microtransactions and frequent transfers. DEX, staking and security One of the primary use cases of OMG Network is enabling decentralized exchanges. Users can trade digital assets directly on the OMG Network, benefitting from faster settlement times and lower fees compared to on-chain exchanges. OMG is a utility token of the platform. It is used as one of the payment methods for fees. OMG Network also introduces a staking mechanism where users can “stake” their OMG tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards. Stakers play a role in validating transactions on the network and maintaining its integrity. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should…2025/09/27
Trump Memecoin Launches $1 Million Game to Boost Struggling Token
TLDR Trump Billionaires Club game integrates TRUMP coin rewards with gameplay. $1 million prize pool offered to early players as part of TRUMP coin revival. TRUMP coin faces market struggles, dropping 92% since its all-time high. Bill Zanker leads the Trump Billionaires Club game launch with NFT support. In a bold move to revive the [...] The post Trump Memecoin Launches $1 Million Game to Boost Struggling Token appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/12/10
U.S. AI leaders form foundation to compete with China
The post U.S. AI leaders form foundation to compete with China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of leading U.S. artificial intelligence firms has formed a new foundation to establish open standards for “agentic” AI. The founding members, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block, have pooled their proprietary agent- and AI-related technologies into a new open-source project called the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. This development follows tensions in the global race for dominance in artificial intelligence, leading U.S. AI firms and policymakers to unite around a new push to preserve American primacy. Open standards like MCP drive innovation and cross-platform collaboration Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht noted that open standards and protocols, such as MCP, are critical for establishing an evolving developer ecosystem for building agents. He added, “They ensure anyone can build agents across platforms without the fear of vendor lock-in.” American companies face a dilemma because they are seeking continuous income from closed APIs, even as they are falling behind in fundamental AI development, risking long-term irrelevance to China. And that means American companies must standardize their approach for MCP and agentic AI, allowing them to focus on building better models rather than being locked into an ecosystem. The foundation establishes both a practical partnership and a milestone for community open-sourcing, with adversaries uniting around a single goal of standardization rather than fragmentation. It also makes open-source development easier and more accessible for users worldwide, including those in China. Anthropic donated its Model Context Protocol (MCP), a library that allows AIs to utilize tools creatively outside API calls, to the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction a year ago, MCP has gained traction, with over 10,000 active servers, best-in-class support from platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and VS Code, as well as 97 million monthly SDK downloads. “Open-source software is key to creating a world with secure and innovative AI tools for…2025/12/10
