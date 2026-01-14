The Netherlands Antillean Guilder, also known as the Antillean Guilder, is the fiat currency of the Caribbean territories of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. These two islands form part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and have used the Antillean Guilder as their official currency since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010.

The Antillean Guilder plays a significant role in the everyday economic life of these islands. It is used for all forms of financial transactions, from buying groceries and paying bills to settling business transactions. While the US dollar is also accepted in these territories due to their geographical proximity to the United States, the Antillean Guilder remains the primary currency and legal tender.

This currency is denoted by the symbol NAf or ANG, and it is subdivided into 100 cents. Coins are issued in denominations of 1, 5, 10, 25, 50 cents, and 1 and 5 guilders, while banknotes are issued in denominations of 10, 20, 50, 100, and 250 guilders.

The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten is responsible for issuing and regulating the Antillean Guilder. It ensures the stability of the currency and oversees monetary policy to maintain economic stability in the region. This includes managing inflation and controlling the money supply to support the economic growth and financial health of these islands.

In conclusion, the Netherlands Antillean Guilder is an integral part of the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Despite the widespread acceptance of the US dollar, the Antillean Guilder continues to hold its ground as the official currency. Its use is universal within these territories, underpinning all aspects of their economic life. As such, understanding its role and functioning is crucial for anyone looking to engage in financial activities in this region.