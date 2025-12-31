Orochi Network Price Today

The live Orochi Network (ON) price today is $ 0.10818, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current ON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.10818 per ON.

Orochi Network currently ranks #821 by market capitalisation at $ 15.61M, with a circulating supply of 144.28M ON. During the last 24 hours, ON traded between $ 0.10543 (low) and $ 0.11256 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.39631995986201646, while the all-time low was $ 0.08917405290849396.

In short-term performance, ON moved +0.69% in the last hour and -0.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.78K.

Orochi Network (ON) Market Information

Rank No.821 Market Cap $ 15.61M$ 15.61M $ 15.61M Volume (24H) $ 68.78K$ 68.78K $ 68.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.18M$ 108.18M $ 108.18M Circulation Supply 144.28M 144.28M 144.28M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 700,000,000 700,000,000 700,000,000 Circulation Rate 14.42% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Orochi Network is $ 15.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.78K. The circulating supply of ON is 144.28M, with a total supply of 700000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.18M.