The post Strive’s $500M Bitcoin ATM Program Could Boost Stock Value Up to 30x in 10 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive’s $500M SATA ATM program enables the issuance of preferred stock to fund Bitcoin acquisitions, enhance financial flexibility, and support long-term growth. This strategic move, filed with the SEC on December 9, 2025, positions the company to hold more BTC while potentially boosting stock value through compounding effects over 20 years. Strive’s $500M SATA ATM targets Bitcoin purchases and corporate expansion to build lasting financial strength. Financial projections suggest the stock could multiply 30 times in 10 years due to Bitcoin’s growth and leverage strategies. With 7,525 BTC already held as of November 7, 2025, sustained demand for SATA could elevate stock prices to $1,160 by year 20, per analyst models. Discover how Strive’s $500M SATA ATM program fuels Bitcoin strategy and stock growth. Learn projections, goals, and impacts in this detailed analysis. Stay ahead in crypto finance—explore now! What is Strive’s $500M SATA ATM Program? Strive’s $500M SATA ATM program is an at-the-market offering designed to issue up to $500 million in Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, known as SATA. This initiative, detailed in a sales agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2025, provides Strive with flexible capital-raising options without fixed timelines or pricing commitments. The proceeds will primarily support Bitcoin holdings, acquisitions, debt repayment, and other corporate needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital assets. How Does the SATA ATM Structure Support Bitcoin Growth? The SATA ATM allows Strive to sell shares opportunistically through broker-dealers, adapting to market conditions for optimal pricing. This structure minimizes dilution risks while generating funds for strategic investments. As of November 7, 2025, Strive already holds 7,525 BTC, and additional acquisitions via this program could amplify exposure to Bitcoin’s potential appreciation. Financial analyst Adam Livingston highlights the program’s role in “long-term intelligent leverage on Bitcoin,” enabling…

The post Ukraine’s Drone Manufacturers Caught Between Politics And Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – MAY 31: Ukrainian soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade ‘Sicheslav’ carry the combat drone ‘Kazhan’ on May 31, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade ‘Sicheslav’, fighting against the Russian army use a combat drone – ‘Kazhan’, which has proven to be accurate in hitting such targets as tanks, BMPs, barrel artillery and vehicles of personnel. (Photo by Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Negotiations to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine War have grown increasingly tense. In mid-November, the Trump team unveiled a 28-point ceasefire plan quickly criticized for being heavily influenced by Russian demands and perhaps, even written, at least in part, by Russia’s negotiator, Kiril Dmitriev. Under continued U.S. pressure on Kyiv, talks with Ukrainian officials produced a revised 19-point plan omitting provisions unacceptable to Ukraine and the European Union. EU members are also worried that any agreement not respecting Ukrainian sovereignty could ultimately encourage an attack by Moscow against NATO members. The term “high stakes” is an understatement as the fighting continues. Following these events, on December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office outlined Ukraine’s peace efforts, stating that Zelenskyy is “focused on increasing financing for drone production and expanding joint defense manufacturing.” KYIV, UKRAINE – MAY 06: The ‘Leleka-100 M2’ and ‘Leleka-100’ reconnaissance drones are on display at the exhibition of modern Ukrainian-made weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 06, 2025. At the exhibition where modern Ukrainian-made weapons are displayed, the ‘Leleka’ reconnaissance drone, the ‘Bulava’ attack drone and the ‘Deep Strike’ long-range drone were also exhibited. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Ukraine, The Drone Battleground Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine has invested heavily in the defense sector, with its drone industry emerging…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.