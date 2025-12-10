13 Wins And Counting, Bayern Munich Equals Record Set By AC Milan

Joshua Kimmich celebrates Bayern Munich's 13 win to start the season. It equals a record set by AC Milan in the 1992/93 season. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images Thirteen wins and counting across all competitions, on Saturday Bayern Munich beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 away at Borussia-Park thanks to goals by Joshua Kimmich (64'), Raphaël Guerreiro (69'), and Lennart Karl (81'). With that win, Bayern Munich equals a record set by AC Milan. The Serie A side started the 1992/93 season with 13 wins across all competitions. Bayern has started the season by winning the Franz-Beckenbauer Cup against Stuttgart (2-1), the first round of the DFB-Pokal against Wehen Wiesbaden (3-2), the first three Champions League games, and the first eight Bundesliga games. In comparison, AC Milan started the 1992/93 season with a Super Coppa Italia win over Parma (2-1), seven wins in Serie A, three in the Coppa Italia, and three in the UEFA Champions League. Those three games in Europe were two wins over NK Olimpija and one over Slovan Bratislava in the qualification stage of the competition. "This record did not come by chance," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said when asked about Bayern's starting record. "It's the reward for hard work. We have a good team. We have players who come off the bench and make the difference, like [Karl], Serge [Gnabry], and [Guerreiro] did today. Everyone is happy when the other scores a goal or gets an assist. We're a very homogeneous group. Of course, there's competition for spots, but everyone is giving it all for the team." Indeed, based on goal differential, this Bayern Munich side can already claim the record. While Bayern started with a goal differential of 47-9, Milan's goal difference in 1992/93 was 45-13. Lennart Karl celebrates yet another goal for…