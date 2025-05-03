Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
PARMA Fan Token Price(PARMA)
The current price of PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) today is 0.00479 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PARMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PARMA Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.42K USD
- PARMA Fan Token price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of PARMA Fan Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023
|-32.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0036
|-42.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00524
|-52.25%
Today, PARMA recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.PARMA Fan Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0023 (-32.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.PARMA Fan Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PARMA saw a change of $ -0.0036 (-42.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PARMA Fan Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00524 (-52.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PARMA Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-1.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PARMA is the Fan token of the legendary Parma Calcio 1913, a football team with a great history. $PARMA Fan token is a cryptocurrency with the aim of revolutionizing fan engagement through innovative and exclusive experiences. Holders will also be able to participate in surveys, win match tickets and make important choices about their team.
|1 PARMA to VND
₫126.04885
|1 PARMA to AUD
A$0.0074245
|1 PARMA to GBP
￡0.0035925
|1 PARMA to EUR
€0.0042152
|1 PARMA to USD
$0.00479
|1 PARMA to MYR
RM0.0204533
|1 PARMA to TRY
₺0.1842234
|1 PARMA to JPY
¥0.6936878
|1 PARMA to RUB
₽0.3972347
|1 PARMA to INR
₹0.4048508
|1 PARMA to IDR
Rp78.5245776
|1 PARMA to KRW
₩6.7086824
|1 PARMA to PHP
₱0.265845
|1 PARMA to EGP
￡E.0.2429967
|1 PARMA to BRL
R$0.0270635
|1 PARMA to CAD
C$0.0066102
|1 PARMA to BDT
৳0.583901
|1 PARMA to NGN
₦7.7009309
|1 PARMA to UAH
₴0.199264
|1 PARMA to VES
Bs0.42152
|1 PARMA to PKR
Rs1.3503968
|1 PARMA to KZT
₸2.4805494
|1 PARMA to THB
฿0.158549
|1 PARMA to TWD
NT$0.1471009
|1 PARMA to AED
د.إ0.0175793
|1 PARMA to CHF
Fr0.0039278
|1 PARMA to HKD
HK$0.0371225
|1 PARMA to MAD
.د.م0.0443554
|1 PARMA to MXN
$0.0937882
