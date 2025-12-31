The Verdra Price Today

The live The Verdra (VERDRA) price today is $ 0.62196, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.62196 per VERDRA.

The Verdra currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VERDRA. During the last 24 hours, VERDRA traded between $ 0.613 (low) and $ 0.65941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VERDRA moved -0.54% in the last hour and -3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 436.81K.

The Verdra (VERDRA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 436.81K$ 436.81K $ 436.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.20M$ 62.20M $ 62.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of The Verdra is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 436.81K. The circulating supply of VERDRA is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.20M.