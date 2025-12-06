The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get The Verdra price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much VERDRA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of The Verdra % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.80718 $0.80718 $0.80718 -3.90% USD Actual Prediction The Verdra Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, The Verdra could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.80718 in 2025. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, The Verdra could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.847539 in 2026. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of VERDRA is $ 0.889915 with a 10.25% growth rate. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of VERDRA is $ 0.934411 with a 15.76% growth rate. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VERDRA in 2029 is $ 0.981132 along with 21.55% growth rate. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VERDRA in 2030 is $ 1.0301 along with 27.63% growth rate. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of The Verdra could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.6780. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of The Verdra could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.7333. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.80718 0.00%

2026 $ 0.847539 5.00%

2027 $ 0.889915 10.25%

2028 $ 0.934411 15.76%

2029 $ 0.981132 21.55%

2030 $ 1.0301 27.63%

2031 $ 1.0816 34.01%

2032 $ 1.1357 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.1925 47.75%

2034 $ 1.2522 55.13%

2035 $ 1.3148 62.89%

2036 $ 1.3805 71.03%

2037 $ 1.4495 79.59%

2038 $ 1.5220 88.56%

2039 $ 1.5981 97.99%

2040 $ 1.6780 107.89% Show More Short Term The Verdra Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.80718 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.807290 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.807954 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.810497 0.41% The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for VERDRA on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.80718 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for VERDRA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.807290 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for VERDRA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.807954 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for VERDRA is $0.810497 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current The Verdra Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.80718$ 0.80718 $ 0.80718 Price Change (24H) -3.90% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.84M$ 1.84M $ 1.84M Volume (24H) -- The latest VERDRA price is $ 0.80718. It has a 24-hour change of -3.90%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.84M. Furthermore, VERDRA has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

The Verdra Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on The Verdra live price page, the current price of The Verdra is 0.80718USD. The circulating supply of The Verdra(VERDRA) is 0.00 VERDRA , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.10% $ -0.099759 $ 1.7 $ 0.76889

7 Days 1.28% $ 0.45319 $ 1.7 $ 0.32329

30 Days 19.18% $ 0.76718 $ 1.7 $ 0.04 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, The Verdra has shown a price movement of $-0.099759 , reflecting a -0.10% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, The Verdra was trading at a high of $1.7 and a low of $0.32329 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.28% . This recent trend showcases VERDRA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, The Verdra has experienced a 19.18% change, reflecting approximately $0.76718 to its value. This indicates that VERDRA could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete The Verdra price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full VERDRA Price History

How Does The Verdra (VERDRA) Price Prediction Module Works? The The Verdra Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of VERDRA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for The Verdra over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of VERDRA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of The Verdra. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of VERDRA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of VERDRA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of The Verdra.

Why is VERDRA Price Prediction Important?

VERDRA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

