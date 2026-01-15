Intiva Token Price Today

The live Intiva Token (TIVA) price today is $ 0.09052, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09052 per TIVA.

Intiva Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TIVA. During the last 24 hours, TIVA traded between $ 0.09021 (low) and $ 0.09097 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TIVA moved +0.24% in the last hour and -3.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.56K.

Intiva Token (TIVA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.56K$ 56.56K $ 56.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.52M$ 90.52M $ 90.52M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Intiva Token is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.56K. The circulating supply of TIVA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.52M.