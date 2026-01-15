ExchangeDEX+
The live Intiva Token price today is 0.09052 USD.TIVA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TIVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Intiva Token Price(TIVA)

1 TIVA to USD Live Price:

$0.0905
+0.09%1D
USD
Intiva Token (TIVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:02:19 (UTC+8)

Intiva Token Price Today

The live Intiva Token (TIVA) price today is $ 0.09052, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09052 per TIVA.

Intiva Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TIVA. During the last 24 hours, TIVA traded between $ 0.09021 (low) and $ 0.09097 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TIVA moved +0.24% in the last hour and -3.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.56K.

Intiva Token (TIVA) Market Information

--
$ 56.56K
$ 90.52M
--
1,000,000,000
BSC

The current Market Cap of Intiva Token is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.56K. The circulating supply of TIVA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.52M.

Intiva Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09021
24H Low
$ 0.09097
24H High

$ 0.09021
$ 0.09097
--
--
+0.24%

+0.09%

-3.30%

-3.30%

Intiva Token (TIVA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Intiva Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000814+0.09%
30 Days$ -0.00298-3.19%
60 Days$ -0.03448-27.59%
90 Days$ -0.03448-27.59%
Intiva Token Price Change Today

Today, TIVA recorded a change of $ +0.0000814 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Intiva Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00298 (-3.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Intiva Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TIVA saw a change of $ -0.03448 (-27.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Intiva Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03448 (-27.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Intiva Token (TIVA)?

Check out the Intiva Token Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Intiva Token

AI-driven insights that analyse Intiva Token latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Intiva Token's prices?

Several key factors influence Intiva Token (TIVA) prices:

Market Demand & Supply: Token circulation, trading volume, and investor interest directly impact price movements.

Project Development: Platform updates, partnerships, technological improvements, and roadmap progress affect investor confidence.

Market Sentiment: Overall cryptocurrency market trends, Bitcoin performance, and regulatory news influence TIVA pricing.

Utility & Adoption: Real-world use cases, platform integration, and user base growth drive fundamental value.

Trading Activity: Exchange listings, liquidity levels, and whale movements create price volatility.

Why do people want to know Intiva Token's price today?

People want to know Intiva Token (TIVA) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, assessing portfolio value, timing buy/sell orders, tracking market trends, and evaluating investment performance. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for Intiva Token

Intiva Token (TIVA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TIVA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Intiva Token (TIVA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Intiva Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Intiva Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TIVA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Intiva Token Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Intiva Token in India

Ready to get started with Intiva Token? Buying TIVA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Intiva Token. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Intiva Token (TIVA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Intiva Token will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Intiva Token (TIVA) Guide

Owning Intiva Token allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets.

What is Intiva Token (TIVA)

TIVA rewards healthcare professionals for staying compliant, completing education, and engaging in the community — turning everyday actions in healthcare into meaningful, real-world value.

Intiva Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Intiva Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Intiva Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intiva Token

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:02:19 (UTC+8)

Intiva Token (TIVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Intiva Token Hot News

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

January 15, 2026
December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

January 15, 2026
MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

January 15, 2026
Explore More about Intiva Token

TIVA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TIVA with leverage. Explore TIVA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Intiva Token (TIVA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Intiva Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TIVA/USDT
$0.0905
+0.09%
0.00% (USDT)

