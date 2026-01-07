Intiva Token (TIVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Intiva Token (TIVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Intiva Token (TIVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Intiva Token (TIVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 94.30M $ 94.30M $ 94.30M All-Time High: $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0943 $ 0.0943 $ 0.0943 Learn more about Intiva Token (TIVA) price Buy TIVA Now!

Intiva Token (TIVA) Information TIVA rewards healthcare professionals for staying compliant, completing education, and engaging in the community — turning everyday actions in healthcare into meaningful, real-world value. Official Website: token.intivahealth.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x57b13a7e18d7382f2ce754ff112b2f552230b83e

Intiva Token (TIVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Intiva Token (TIVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIVA's tokenomics, explore TIVA token's live price!

