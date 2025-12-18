Pentagon Games to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
PEN to SGD Conversion Table
- 1 PEN0.00 SGD
- 2 PEN0.00 SGD
- 3 PEN0.00 SGD
- 4 PEN0.00 SGD
- 5 PEN0.00 SGD
- 6 PEN0.00 SGD
- 7 PEN0.00 SGD
- 8 PEN0.00 SGD
- 9 PEN0.00 SGD
- 10 PEN0.00 SGD
- 50 PEN0.01 SGD
- 100 PEN0.02 SGD
- 1,000 PEN0.24 SGD
- 5,000 PEN1.20 SGD
- 10,000 PEN2.40 SGD
The table above displays real-time Pentagon Games to Singapore Dollar (PEN to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PEN to 10,000 PEN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PEN amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PEN to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to PEN Conversion Table
- 1 SGD4,161 PEN
- 2 SGD8,322 PEN
- 3 SGD12,483 PEN
- 4 SGD16,644 PEN
- 5 SGD20,805 PEN
- 6 SGD24,966 PEN
- 7 SGD29,127 PEN
- 8 SGD33,288 PEN
- 9 SGD37,449 PEN
- 10 SGD41,610 PEN
- 50 SGD208,053 PEN
- 100 SGD416,106 PEN
- 1,000 SGD4,161,068 PEN
- 5,000 SGD20,805,342 PEN
- 10,000 SGD41,610,684 PEN
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to Pentagon Games (SGD to PEN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Pentagon Games you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Pentagon Games (PEN) is currently trading at S$ 0.00 SGD , reflecting a -11.42% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Pentagon Games Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-11.42%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The PEN to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Pentagon Games's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Pentagon Games price.
PEN to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PEN = 0.00 SGD | 1 SGD = 4,161 PEN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PEN to SGD is 0.00 SGD.
Buying 5 PEN will cost 0.00 SGD and 10 PEN is valued at 0.00 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 4,161 PEN.
50 SGD can be converted to 208,053 PEN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PEN to SGD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -11.42%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 PEN was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PEN has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Pentagon Games (PEN)
Now that you have calculated the price of Pentagon Games (PEN), you can learn more about Pentagon Games directly at MEXC. Learn about PEN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Pentagon Games, trading pairs, and more.
PEN to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Pentagon Games (PEN) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.000239030832266069 SGD to a high of 0.0010065136126230687 SGD. You can view detailed PEN to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Low
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Average
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Volatility
|+41.74%
|+189.78%
|+139.67%
|+90.28%
|Change
|-14.67%
|-40.57%
|-56.33%
|-89.23%
Pentagon Games Price Forecast in SGD for 2026 and 2030
Pentagon Games’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PEN to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
PEN Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Pentagon Games could reach approximately S$0.00 SGD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PEN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PEN may rise to around S$0.00 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Pentagon Games Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PEN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PEN/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PEN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Pentagon Games is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PEN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
PENGUUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
PENDLEUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
OPENUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore PEN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Pentagon Games futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Pentagon Games
Looking to add Pentagon Games to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Pentagon Games › or Get started now ›
PEN and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Pentagon Games (PEN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Pentagon Games Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.000186
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PEN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of PEN remains the primary market benchmark.
[PEN Price] [PEN to USD]
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0.7744727583079629
- 7-Day Change: +1.13%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of PEN.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PEN securely with SGD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PEN to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Pentagon Games (PEN) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PEN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PEN to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PEN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Pentagon Games, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PEN may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Convert PEN to SGD Instantly
Use our real-time PEN to SGD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PEN to SGD?
Enter the Amount of PEN
Start by entering how much PEN you want to convert into SGD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PEN to SGD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PEN to SGD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PEN and SGD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PEN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PEN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PEN to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The PEN to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PEN (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PEN to SGD rate change so frequently?
PEN to SGD rate changes so frequently because both Pentagon Games and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PEN to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PEN to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PEN to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PEN to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PEN to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PEN against SGD over time?
You can understand the PEN against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PEN to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if PEN stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PEN to SGD exchange rate?
Pentagon Games halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PEN to SGD rate.
Can I compare the PEN to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PEN to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PEN to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Pentagon Games price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PEN to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PEN to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Pentagon Games and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Pentagon Games and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PEN to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into PEN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PEN to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PEN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PEN to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PEN to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PEN to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Pentagon Games News and Market Updates
Fake Delivery Man Steals $11M in Crypto as “Wrench Attacks”
The post Fake Delivery Man Steals $11M in Crypto as “Wrench Attacks” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets Fake delivery guy in San Francisco robbed a dude for $11M in crypto, tied him up and bounced. Physical “wrench attacks” on crypto holders jumped 65% this year, now 61 cases worldwide. Once the coins are gone through mixers in minutes, you’re never seeing that money again. A San Francisco crypto holder got robbed of $11 million when a fake delivery guy forced his way in, tied him up with duct tape, and grabbed his phone, laptop, and wallet keys. It happened November 22 in Mission Dolores. The robber rang the bell with a box, asked for “Joshua” and a pen, then pulled a gun the second the door opened. Security cam footage shared by Y Combinator’s Garry Tan shows the whole creepy act. Cops found the victim shaken but okay; no arrests yet. The thief wore gloves, hoodie, and sunglasses, a classic playbook. Wrench Attacks Are Spiking Hard Casa’s Jameson Lopp counted 61 physical crypto attacks worldwide this year, up 65% from 38 in 2024. Fake couriers, machete gangs, home surveillance, robbers are getting bold. A UK case earlier this month had the same delivery trick for $4.3 million. 1/2 In June 2024 a victim was brutally robbed for $4.3M+ of crypto assets at gunpoint via home invasion in the UK after the attackers posed as delivery drivers. I am proud to share that Faris & his two other accomplices were just sentenced and nearly the full amount of stolen… pic.twitter.com/raTUVdog4y — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) November 18, 2025 Expert David Baek says getting the coins back is almost impossible. Thieves dump everything through mixers or private wallets in minutes. Even if cops grab the bad guys, the crypto is long gone. More people are now asking if keeping big stacks at home is still worth the risk when regulated…2025/11/26
Web Application Penetration Testing: A Complete Guide to Web App Pen Testing
Web application penetration testing helps uncover weaknesses hidden inside live applications. Many organisations depend heavily on customer portals, internal systems and cloud applications. These applications carry sensitive data and support business operations each day. Even a small weakness in logic or configuration can trigger issues that spread quickly. This is why web application penetration testing […] The post Web Application Penetration Testing: A Complete Guide to Web App Pen Testing appeared first on TechBullion.2025/12/10
How The Peninsula Manila became a haven for the stories of the Filipino people
Get to know why ‘Manila Pen’ is the only Metro Manila hotel to be included in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 ‘Gold List’ of the best hotels and resorts2025/12/16
Explore More About Pentagon Games
Pentagon Games Price
Learn more about Pentagon Games (PEN) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Pentagon Games Price Prediction
Explore PEN forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Pentagon Games may be headed.
How to Buy Pentagon Games
Want to buy Pentagon Games? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
PEN/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade PEN/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Pentagon Games to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to SGD Conversions
Why Buy Pentagon Games with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Pentagon Games.
Join millions of users and buy Pentagon Games with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.