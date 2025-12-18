The post Fake Delivery Man Steals $11M in Crypto as “Wrench Attacks” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets Fake delivery guy in San Francisco robbed a dude for $11M in crypto, tied him up and bounced. Physical “wrench attacks” on crypto holders jumped 65% this year, now 61 cases worldwide. Once the coins are gone through mixers in minutes, you’re never seeing that money again. A San Francisco crypto holder got robbed of $11 million when a fake delivery guy forced his way in, tied him up with duct tape, and grabbed his phone, laptop, and wallet keys. It happened November 22 in Mission Dolores. The robber rang the bell with a box, asked for “Joshua” and a pen, then pulled a gun the second the door opened. Security cam footage shared by Y Combinator’s Garry Tan shows the whole creepy act. Cops found the victim shaken but okay; no arrests yet. The thief wore gloves, hoodie, and sunglasses, a classic playbook. Wrench Attacks Are Spiking Hard Casa’s Jameson Lopp counted 61 physical crypto attacks worldwide this year, up 65% from 38 in 2024. Fake couriers, machete gangs, home surveillance, robbers are getting bold. A UK case earlier this month had the same delivery trick for $4.3 million. 1/2 In June 2024 a victim was brutally robbed for $4.3M+ of crypto assets at gunpoint via home invasion in the UK after the attackers posed as delivery drivers. I am proud to share that Faris & his two other accomplices were just sentenced and nearly the full amount of stolen… pic.twitter.com/raTUVdog4y — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) November 18, 2025 Expert David Baek says getting the coins back is almost impossible. Thieves dump everything through mixers or private wallets in minutes. Even if cops grab the bad guys, the crypto is long gone. More people are now asking if keeping big stacks at home is still worth the risk when regulated…

