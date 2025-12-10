Taiwan to Pass Stablecoin Regulations in Late 2026: Report

Taiwan may see its first stablecoin launched as early as the second half of 2026 as lawmakers advance new rules for digital assets, according to one of the country's financial regulators. According to a Focus Taiwan report on Wednesday, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chair Peng Jin-lon said that, based on the timeline for passing related legislation, a Taiwan-issued stablecoin could enter the market in the second half of 2026. Should the Virtual Assets Service Act pass in the country's next legislative session, and accounting for a six-month buffer period for the law to take effect, it would lay the groundwork for the launch of a Taiwanese stablecoin. Peng said the draft legislation was derived from Europe's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and would eventually allow non-financial institutions to issue stablecoins. Initially, however, Taiwan's central bank and the FSC would restrict issuance to regulated entities. Last year, Taiwan's policymakers began enforcing Anti-Money Laundering regulations in response to alleged violations by crypto companies MaiCoin and BitoPro. As of December, however, regulated entities in the country have yet to launch a stablecoin pegged to either the US dollar or the Taiwan dollar. Related: Taiwan charges suspects in record $72M crypto laundering scheme Is Taiwan also exploring a Bitcoin reserve? In addition to the FSC's advancement of stablecoin regulations, Taiwan's policymakers are reportedly assessing the total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) confiscated by authorities. The move signaled that the nation could be preparing to launch its own strategic crypto stockpile. Ju-Chun, a Taiwanese lawmaker, called on the government to add BTC to its national reserves in May as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The country's reserves include US Treasury bonds and gold, but no cryptocurrencies. Other countries, such as the US, have adopted policies that promote Bitcoin and crypto reserves.