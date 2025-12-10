Phoenix to Bangladeshi Taka Conversion Table
PHNIX to BDT Conversion Table
- 1 PHNIX0.00 BDT
- 2 PHNIX0.00 BDT
- 3 PHNIX0.00 BDT
- 4 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 5 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 6 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 7 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 8 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 9 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 10 PHNIX0.01 BDT
- 50 PHNIX0.07 BDT
- 100 PHNIX0.14 BDT
- 1,000 PHNIX1.38 BDT
- 5,000 PHNIX6.90 BDT
- 10,000 PHNIX13.81 BDT
The table above displays real-time Phoenix to Bangladeshi Taka (PHNIX to BDT) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PHNIX to 10,000 PHNIX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PHNIX amounts using the latest BDT market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PHNIX to BDT amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BDT to PHNIX Conversion Table
- 1 BDT724.1 PHNIX
- 2 BDT1,448 PHNIX
- 3 BDT2,172 PHNIX
- 4 BDT2,896 PHNIX
- 5 BDT3,620 PHNIX
- 6 BDT4,344 PHNIX
- 7 BDT5,069 PHNIX
- 8 BDT5,793 PHNIX
- 9 BDT6,517 PHNIX
- 10 BDT7,241 PHNIX
- 50 BDT36,207 PHNIX
- 100 BDT72,415 PHNIX
- 1,000 BDT724,156 PHNIX
- 5,000 BDT3,620,780 PHNIX
- 10,000 BDT7,241,560 PHNIX
The table above shows real-time Bangladeshi Taka to Phoenix (BDT to PHNIX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BDT to 10,000 BDT. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Phoenix you can get at current rates based on commonly used BDT amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Phoenix (PHNIX) is currently trading at Tk 0.00 BDT , reflecting a -3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Tk7.14M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Tk731.89M BDT. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Phoenix Price page.
64.44T BDT
Circulation Supply
7.14M
24-Hour Trading Volume
731.89M BDT
Market Cap
-3.77%
Price Change (1D)
Tk 0.000012262
24H High
Tk 0.00001135
24H Low
The PHNIX to BDT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Phoenix's fluctuations against BDT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Phoenix price.
PHNIX to BDT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PHNIX = 0.00 BDT | 1 BDT = 724.1 PHNIX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PHNIX to BDT is 0.00 BDT.
Buying 5 PHNIX will cost 0.01 BDT and 10 PHNIX is valued at 0.01 BDT.
1 BDT can be traded for 724.1 PHNIX.
50 BDT can be converted to 36,207 PHNIX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PHNIX to BDT has changed by -17.93% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.77%, reaching a high of 0.0014908271887136928 BDT and a low of 0.0013799452448132778 BDT.
One month ago, the value of 1 PHNIX was 0.0022561800799999997 BDT, which represents a -38.80% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PHNIX has changed by -0.0013446867319502074 BDT, resulting in a -49.34% change in its value.
All About Phoenix (PHNIX)
Now that you have calculated the price of Phoenix (PHNIX), you can learn more about Phoenix directly at MEXC. Learn about PHNIX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Phoenix, trading pairs, and more.
PHNIX to BDT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Phoenix (PHNIX) has fluctuated between 0.0013799452448132778 BDT and 0.0014908271887136928 BDT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0012158107883817428 BDT to a high of 0.0017061472793360993 BDT. You can view detailed PHNIX to BDT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Low
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Average
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Volatility
|+7.59%
|+29.14%
|+49.64%
|+83.81%
|Change
|-5.42%
|-17.93%
|-38.79%
|-49.96%
Phoenix Price Forecast in BDT for 2026 and 2030
Phoenix’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PHNIX to BDT forecasts for the coming years:
PHNIX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Phoenix could reach approximately Tk0.00 BDT, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PHNIX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PHNIX may rise to around Tk0.00 BDT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Phoenix Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PHNIX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PHNIX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PHNIX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Phoenix is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PHNIX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PHNIX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Phoenix futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Phoenix
Looking to add Phoenix to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Phoenix › or Get started now ›
PHNIX and BDT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Phoenix (PHNIX) vs USD: Market Comparison
Phoenix Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.000011358
- 7-Day Change: -17.93%
- 30-Day Trend: -38.80%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PHNIX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BDT, the USD price of PHNIX remains the primary market benchmark.
[PHNIX Price] [PHNIX to USD]
Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BDT/USD): 0.008223730469010204
- 7-Day Change: +0.42%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.42%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BDT means you will pay less to get the same amount of PHNIX.
- A weaker BDT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PHNIX securely with BDT on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PHNIX to BDT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Phoenix (PHNIX) and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PHNIX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PHNIX to BDT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BDT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BDT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BDT's strength. When BDT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PHNIX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Phoenix, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PHNIX may rise, impacting its conversion to BDT.
Convert PHNIX to BDT Instantly
Use our real-time PHNIX to BDT converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PHNIX to BDT?
Enter the Amount of PHNIX
Start by entering how much PHNIX you want to convert into BDT using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PHNIX to BDT Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PHNIX to BDT exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PHNIX and BDT.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PHNIX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PHNIX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PHNIX to BDT exchange rate calculated?
The PHNIX to BDT exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PHNIX (often in USD or USDT), converted to BDT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PHNIX to BDT rate change so frequently?
PHNIX to BDT rate changes so frequently because both Phoenix and Bangladeshi Taka are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PHNIX to BDT rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PHNIX to BDT rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PHNIX to BDT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PHNIX to BDT or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PHNIX to BDT conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PHNIX against BDT over time?
You can understand the PHNIX against BDT price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PHNIX to BDT rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BDT, impacting the conversion rate even if PHNIX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PHNIX to BDT exchange rate?
Phoenix halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PHNIX to BDT rate.
Can I compare the PHNIX to BDT rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PHNIX to BDT rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PHNIX to BDT rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Phoenix price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PHNIX to BDT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BDT markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PHNIX to BDT price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Phoenix and the Bangladeshi Taka?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Phoenix and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PHNIX to BDT and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BDT into PHNIX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PHNIX to BDT a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PHNIX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PHNIX to BDT can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PHNIX to BDT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BDT against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PHNIX to BDT rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Phoenix News and Market Updates
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX
PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.2025/09/08
Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details
The post Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently updated his X profile image, which sparked attention in the XRP community. The reason is that the Ripple’s CTO profile picture was inspired by XRP Ledger-based Phoenix-themed meme coin, PHNIX. The profile image, an avatar, shows the Ripple CTO wearing a black hat and sunglasses with the XRP logo inscribed and a phoenix bird, which also wears similar XRP-logo-inscribed sunglasses on his shoulder. The profile picture update no doubt caught the attention of the XRP community, which posted their reaction on X, with some interpreting the phoenix on the profile picture as a sign. You Might Also Like Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator tweeted his reaction on X: “David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project.XRP holders: A phoenix. This is a sign.” > David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project. XRP holders > A phoenix. This is a sign.👁️👄👁️ — Vet 🏴☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 8, 2025 A phoenix is a legendary bird which, according to one version, lived 500 years, burned itself to ashes on a pyre and rose from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle. This comes to mind as XRP gains renewed interest on the market after years of consolidation and dull trading activity contributed to by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which is now concluded. XRP gains interest on market According to Coinbase’s recent tweet, XRP ranked among the most searched assets on Coinbase within a period of 1,440 minutes. You Might Also Like Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and World Liberty Financial. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 469% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum,…2025/09/09
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.