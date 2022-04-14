PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PHT Stablecoin (PHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Information PHT Stablecoin is a multi-chain, over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the Philippine peso. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost remittances, on-chain payments, and programmable settlements across the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Official Website: www.apacx.io Whitepaper: https://docs.apacx.io/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xe75220cB014Dfb2D354bb59be26d7458bB8d0706 Buy PHT Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PHT Stablecoin (PHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHT's tokenomics, explore PHT token's live price!

