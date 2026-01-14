The Azerbaijani Manat is the official currency of Azerbaijan, a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. The currency is issued and managed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, which plays a pivotal role in the country's monetary policy. Its symbol is ₼, and its ISO code is AZN.

The Manat is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as qəpik. The currency is used in all economic activities in the country, from the purchase of goods and services to the payment of taxes and government fees. It is also the medium of exchange in the financial sector, and it's used for pricing assets, settling debts, and measuring the value of businesses and investments.

The Manat's value against other currencies is determined by the foreign exchange market, and it can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiment. It's worth noting that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has the ability to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the Manat's value if necessary.

In Azerbaijan's everyday economic life, the Manat is used in both physical and digital forms. Physical banknotes and coins are commonly used for small to medium-sized transactions, while digital or electronic Manats are typically used for larger transactions and online payments. The country's financial system is well-developed, and it supports a wide range of payment methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, mobile payments, and digital wallets.

Overall, the Azerbaijani Manat plays a crucial role in Azerbaijan's economy. It facilitates the smooth functioning of the country's economic activities and serves as a store of value for its citizens. It's an important component of Azerbaijan's monetary system, and its value and stability are closely monitored by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.