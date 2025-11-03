Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Pipe Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much PIPE will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Pipe Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Pipe Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Pipe Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.07547 in 2025. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Pipe Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.079243 in 2026. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of PIPE is $ 0.083205 with a 10.25% growth rate. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of PIPE is $ 0.087365 with a 15.76% growth rate. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIPE in 2029 is $ 0.091734 along with 21.55% growth rate. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIPE in 2030 is $ 0.096320 along with 27.63% growth rate. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Pipe Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.156896. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Pipe Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.255568. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.07547 0.00%

2026 $ 0.079243 5.00%

2027 $ 0.083205 10.25%

2028 $ 0.087365 15.76%

2029 $ 0.091734 21.55%

2030 $ 0.096320 27.63%

2031 $ 0.101137 34.01%

2032 $ 0.106193 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.111503 47.75%

2034 $ 0.117078 55.13%

2035 $ 0.122932 62.89%

2036 $ 0.129079 71.03%

2037 $ 0.135533 79.59%

2038 $ 0.142309 88.56%

2039 $ 0.149425 97.99%

2040 $ 0.156896 107.89% Show More Short Term Pipe Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 3, 2025(Today) $ 0.07547 0.00%

November 4, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.075480 0.01%

November 10, 2025(This Week) $ 0.075542 0.10%

December 3, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.075780 0.41% Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PIPE on November 3, 2025(Today) , is $0.07547 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 4, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PIPE, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.075480 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction This Week By November 10, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for PIPE, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.075542 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PIPE is $0.075780 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Pipe Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.07547 Price Change (24H) -4.32% Market Cap $ 7.55M Circulation Supply 100.00M Volume (24H) $ 58.32K The latest PIPE price is $ 0.07547. It has a 24-hour change of -4.32%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.32K. Furthermore, PIPE has a circulating supply of 100.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 7.55M.

Pipe Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Pipe Network live price page, the current price of Pipe Network is 0.07545USD. The circulating supply of Pipe Network(PIPE) is 0.00 PIPE , giving it a market capitalization of $7.55M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.002819 $ 0.08074 $ 0.07466

7 Days -0.16% $ -0.014539 $ 0.09452 $ 0.07466

30 Days 0.51% $ 0.025480 $ 0.3618 $ 0.05 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Pipe Network has shown a price movement of $-0.002819 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Pipe Network was trading at a high of $0.09452 and a low of $0.07466 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.16% . This recent trend showcases PIPE's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Pipe Network has experienced a 0.51% change, reflecting approximately $0.025480 to its value. This indicates that PIPE could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Pipe Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full PIPE Price History

How Does Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction Module Works? The Pipe Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PIPE based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Pipe Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PIPE, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Pipe Network. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PIPE. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PIPE to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Pipe Network.

Why is PIPE Price Prediction Important?

PIPE Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

