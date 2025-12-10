PANews reported on December 11th that, according to Cailian Press, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected on Wednesday, Eastern Time, Chairman Powell delivered a speech. He stated that current interest rates are at a good level and can cope with changes in the economic outlook, but he did not provide guidance on whether there would be another rate cut in the near future. Powell pointed out, "It is worth noting that since last September, we have cumulatively cut interest rates by 175 basis points, including 75 basis points since this September. Currently, the federal funds rate is in a broad range of neutral levels, and we are in a favorable position to wait and see further developments in the economy." He added, "Monetary policy is not a fixed path set in advance; we will make decisions step by step based on the situation at each meeting." Notably, after Powell stated that no one currently considers a rate hike as a basic expectation, the three major US stock indexes began to rebound sharply. Analysts pointed out that Powell's speech undoubtedly relieved traders, who rushed to buy stocks. The optimism stemmed from the market's belief that the Fed would not consider raising interest rates, but rather focus on future easing policies, even if such easing may not materialize in the near future.

The post GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD punched a fresh hole into seven-week highs on Wednesday, rising back into the 1.3400 neighborhood after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected third straight interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a particularly cautious showing, hinting that the Fed could be poised for another extended “wait and see” period. Global markets largely brushed off the Fed head’s warnings, and rate markets are already pricing in a faster pace of rate cuts over the next two years than the Fed itself expects. Although the Fed projected only one cut for next year, Chair Jerome Powell signaled that rate hikes are essentially off the table, a stance traders welcomed. Futures markets reacted immediately, pricing in a strong chance of two or more cuts in 2026. Stocks had drifted sideways heading into this final meeting of the year, but the Fed’s decision aligned with expectations and helped stabilize sentiment. The remainder of the week is largely lacking in meaningful economic events, but that all ends next week. Cable traders will be staring down the barrel of four straight days of high-impact data releases from next Tuesday, starting with the latest rolling three-month UK labor statistics and global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results. Wednesday brings the latest UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures, and the real calendar-rattler will be the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest interest rate call, slated for Thursday. UK Retail Sales figures are trailing behind the BoE, and will close out the week’s UK data docket on Friday. GBP/USD daily chart widely expected Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of…

