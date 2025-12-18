‘South Park’ Suggests That The 6-7 Meme Might Be Demonic

Cartman's obsession with the 6-7 meme has disgusting (and demonic) consequences Comedy Central South Park has returned to satirize the baffling 6-7 trend, and to poke fun at Peter Thiel's bizarre fixation with the antichrist. The first episode of South Park's season 28, "Twisted Christian," mocks the numerical meme that school children have used to irritate their teachers and parents. What Is The 6-7 Meme? In case you haven't heard, the 6-7 meme was inspired by "Doot Doot" by the rapper Skrilla, which contains the line, "6-7, I just bipped right on the highway." The origin is somewhat irrelevant, as the numbers simply became a catchy phrase for kids to repeat and laugh at—the meme has no inherent meaning, other than being in on a collective joke that older generations just don't understand. The funny part is, there is nothing to understand. What Happens In South Park's 'Twisted Christian'? "Twisted Christian" sees the children of South Park mindlessly repeating the 6-7 meme, until the fun is interrupted by a visit from billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir. PC Principal (once politically correct, now a born-again Christian) has invited Thiel to lecture the children about the end of the world and the dangers of the antichrist. This might seem like one of South Park's weird fabrications, but it's not—Thiel has made no secret of his belief in the antichrist, and has been giving lectures in San Francisco warning of incoming Armageddon. Thiel has even mulled on the possible identity of the antichrist, and suggested Greta Thunberg as a possible candidate. Hmm. The world has become an exceedingly strange place, and South Park has emerged as the ideal vessel to satirize it, able to match the low-brow absurdity of the current discourse. Thiel delivers his lecture to the…