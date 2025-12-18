Aspinall vs. Gane is a No Contest, Dern Title

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall of England reacts after suffering an eye poke against Ciryl Gane of France in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Highlights UFC 321 main event ends in chaos as Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is ruled a no contest after a double eye poke. Mackenzie Dern wins her first UFC championship, defeating Virna Jandiroba for the vacant strawweight title. UFC 321 delivers knockout finishes, bonus winners, and sets up intrigue for potential UFC 323 matchups. Well, that's not what anyone wanted to see in the UFC 321 main event. On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the UFC heavyweight title fight between champion Tom Aspinall and Cyril Gane ends in a no contest due to accidental foul. Gane poked Aspinall in both eyes at the close of the first round and the champion was unable to continue. To say people were disappointed is an understatement. More than likely, this fight will need to run back ASAP. Gane was handling Aspinall rather easily in the first frame. He'd already caused the champion's swollen eye and a bloody nose with his jab and well-placed straights. Aspinall did not look good early in the fight. To some, it appeared he was looking for a way out. He was clearly upset during the post-fight interview and bothered by the crowd booing him. Aspinall's not exaggerating, this was a pretty nasty poke–and in both eyes. Even still, some fighters still weren't buying Aspinall's description of the poke. As it is, we will have to see how quickly this one can be rebooked. You have to wonder if there is space on the UFC…