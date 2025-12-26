Trump Colorado Must Free Tina Peters—Who Was Jailed For Election Tampering

Topline President Donald Trump on Wednesday night demanded that Colorado must "FREE" former Mesa County Clerk and election denier Tina Peters, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for tampering with her county's election equipment, after state officials rejected the Trump administration's bid to transfer custody of Peters to federal authorities. Tina Peters is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Colorado. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail!" The president falsely stated that Peters was "convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election." Trump then claimed that Peters was simply "preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law," even though the former Mesa County Clerk was convicted of carrying out a security breach to advance her election conspiracy theories. The president then attacked Polis again calling him a "lightweight Governor," who has "allowed his State to go to hell…[and] should be ashamed of himself." Trump ended his post with "FREE TINA!" even though the former county clerk has only served one year of her nine-year sentence. Polis has not yet publicly responded to Trump's post. Key Background Trump's demand for Peters' release comes less than a month after he issued pardons to several key allies accused of being involved in a plot to send a false slate of electors from key swing states in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential elections. Former members of the president's legal team —Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell—and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were among…