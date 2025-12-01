Bayern Munich Continues Record Start With Win Over PSG

Luis Díaz celebrates the first of his two Bayern Munich goals against PSG. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images Now it is 16 games and counting. After beating Leverkusen on Saturday 3-0, Bayern has extended its record for most wins to start the season to an incredible 16 games with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. For some time, though, Bayern's winning streak finally seemed to come to an end with Luis Díaz becoming the tragic hero. The Colombian forward scored a brace to give Bayern Munich the lead (4' & 34') but was then sent off for a reckless challenge on Achraf Hakimi. "We showed in the first half that we were the better team," Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said after the game. "In the second half, things were different due to the red card. We had to fight with ten men." The goalkeeper, in fact, was a major reason Bayern maintained their record as the only team in Europe to have won every competitive game this season. The 39-year-old goalkeeper made several crucial saves and was voted the player of the match by UEFA following the game. Indeed, it would have been interesting to see what would have happened without the red card. After all, Bayern was in complete control and should have shipped three or four past a PSG side that seemed completely out of depth. "We were able to hurt them in the first half," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said when asked about Bayern's dominant performance in the first 45 minutes. "We didn't necessarily have a lot of possession, but we created chances. We were very present physically. It was one of the most intense halves I've played in my career." Luis Díaz was sent off for a brutal challenge of…