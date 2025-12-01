Frank Under Pressure To Prove He’s Still The Right Man For Tottenham

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 26: Coach of Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank salutes the supporters following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur at Parc des Princes stadium on November 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Getty Images The outlook for Thomas Frank as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager was, for a while, positive. Spurs started the 2025/26 season in positive form. Frank appeared to have given the North London outfit a new direction and Tottenham was flying high near the top of the Premier League table. More recently, though, the mood has shifted. Spurs has won just one of its last six fixtures in all competitions with last week's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London Derby an illustration of everything that is now going wrong for Frank and his players. The Danish coach might be fighting for his job. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal crosses the ball under pressure from Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images The starkest thing about the heavy loss at the Emirates Stadium wasn't that Spurs conceded four times, it was that the single goal it registered was an attacking over-performance. Tottenham accrued just 0.07 in Expected Goals (xG), the second-lowest xG of any team in a Premier League match this season. The lowest xG (0.01) also belongs to Spurs (against Chelsea). It hasn't helped that James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke have missed the majority of the season so far through injury. Nonetheless, Frank is surely concerned by how toothless his…