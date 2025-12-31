The post Team USA Uniforms For 2026 Winter Olympics And Paralympics Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Uniform Milano Cortina 2026 Ralph Lauren On Thursday, Ralph Lauren unveiled the Team USA Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. It marks the 10th consecutive Games for which the brand has outfitted Team USA athletes. In both the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony, U.S. Olympians will be clad in winter-white wool coats with wooden toggles, an American flag wool turtleneck sweater and wool trousers. For the Closing Ceremony, the athletes will wear a puffer jacket inspired by vintage ski racing kits, as well as a wool turtleneck sweater and a white utility pant. Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniform Milano Cortina 2026 Ralph Lauren Both uniforms include finishing details such as intarsia knit hats and mittens, a leather belt and brown suede Alpine boots. In addition to the Opening and Closing Ceremony parade uniforms, the collection also features an array of red, white and blue apparel and accessories, including puffer jackets, a leather shearling jacket and a hockey jersey inspired by the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic men’s ice hockey team. The Milano Cortina 2026 collection at once takes the modern athlete into account—many of the the pieces are somewhat baggy for both style and comfort—while also issuing a nod to the rich American heritage of past Games. Snowboarder Red Gerard Ralph models the Lauren Team USA Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony uniform Ralph Lauren As of Thursday, the collection is available for purchase in select U.S. Ralph Lauren retail stores and department stores as well as online at ralphlauren.com and teamusashop.com. There will also be a Ralph Lauren pop-up at the Rosapetra Hotel in Cortina during the Games. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Opening Ceremony is on February 2, 2026. The Paralympic Opening…

