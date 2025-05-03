Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Puffer Price(PUFFER)
The current price of Puffer (PUFFER) today is 0.2231 USD with a current market cap of $ 22.82M USD. PUFFER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Puffer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 102.43K USD
- Puffer price change within the day is +3.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 102.31M USD
Track the price changes of Puffer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.006498
|+3.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0354
|+18.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0461
|-17.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1881
|-45.75%
Today, PUFFER recorded a change of $ +0.006498 (+3.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Puffer 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0354 (+18.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.Puffer 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PUFFER saw a change of $ -0.0461 (-17.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Puffer 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1881 (-45.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Puffer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
+3.00%
+9.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.
|1 PUFFER to VND
₫5,870.8765
|1 PUFFER to AUD
A$0.345805
|1 PUFFER to GBP
￡0.167325
|1 PUFFER to EUR
€0.196328
|1 PUFFER to USD
$0.2231
|1 PUFFER to MYR
RM0.952637
|1 PUFFER to TRY
₺8.580426
|1 PUFFER to JPY
¥32.309342
|1 PUFFER to RUB
₽18.501683
|1 PUFFER to INR
₹18.856412
|1 PUFFER to IDR
Rp3,657.376464
|1 PUFFER to KRW
₩312.464936
|1 PUFFER to PHP
₱12.38205
|1 PUFFER to EGP
￡E.11.317863
|1 PUFFER to BRL
R$1.260515
|1 PUFFER to CAD
C$0.307878
|1 PUFFER to BDT
৳27.19589
|1 PUFFER to NGN
₦358.680101
|1 PUFFER to UAH
₴9.28096
|1 PUFFER to VES
Bs19.6328
|1 PUFFER to PKR
Rs62.896352
|1 PUFFER to KZT
₸115.534566
|1 PUFFER to THB
฿7.38461
|1 PUFFER to TWD
NT$6.851401
|1 PUFFER to AED
د.إ0.818777
|1 PUFFER to CHF
Fr0.182942
|1 PUFFER to HKD
HK$1.729025
|1 PUFFER to MAD
.د.م2.065906
|1 PUFFER to MXN
$4.368298
For a more in-depth understanding of Puffer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
