The post Dog-Led Horror Thriller ‘Good Boy’ Is New On Streaming This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Good Boy” partial poster featuring Indy. Independent Film Company/Shudder Good Boy, an acclaimed horror thriller told from a dog’s perspective, is new on streaming this week. Rated PG-13, Good Boy opened in theaters on Oct. 3 following its debut at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival in March. The official logline for Good Boy reads, “A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.” ForbesNew ‘Frankenstein’ Website Reveals Which Theaters Are Playing FilmBy Tim Lammers Good Boy stars director Beb Leonberg’s Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever named Indy. The film will be released on digital streaming via premium on demand on Friday, Oct. 24, a Prime Video listing confirms. Good Boy will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube. Prime Video currently lists Good Boy for pre-order for purchase for $19.99. Since PVOD rentals generally run $5 less than purchase prices, the film should be available to viewers to rent for $14.99 for a 48-hour period. Director Explains Why Audiences ‘Quickly’ Root For Indy In ‘Good Boy’ Director Ben Leonberg told Variety in an April interview that the reason Indy is an effective character in Good Boy stems from audiences’ strong feelings for animals. Forbes‘IT: Welcome To Derry’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Does Series Clown Around?By Tim Lammers “The audience gets on board with a canine protagonist so quickly. You have to sometimes convince the audience that your hero is someone to empathize with and root for,” Leonberg told Variety. “If you open the movie with a cute dog, you care about him. Whatever his problem is, we want…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.