PUP Price Today

The live PUP (PUP) price today is $ 0.001393, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001393 per PUP.

PUP currently ranks #1839 by market capitalisation at $ 1.39M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PUP. During the last 24 hours, PUP traded between $ 0.00135 (low) and $ 0.00179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.031040685718077, while the all-time low was $ 0.000095540290490576.

In short-term performance, PUP moved +0.94% in the last hour and -34.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.92K.

PUP (PUP) Market Information

Rank No.1839 Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) $ 62.92K$ 62.92K $ 62.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain BSC

