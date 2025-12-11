The post 10 Best Crypto Mining Hardware in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best crypto mining hardware right now includes the Bitmain Antminer S21 Pro, Bitmain Antminer L9, Canaan Avalon Q Home, IceRiver KS0 Ultra, Aladdin L2 30T, MicroBT Whatsminer M60S++, Bitmain Antminer KS3, Goldshell KA Box II, Jasminer X16-Q, and the Bitmain Antminer S19 XP Hydro. Today, the best crypto mining hardware is the mining machine that has high hash rates, an energy-efficient design, and reliable performance. Basically, you need to focus on three main things when picking one: the raw performance (hash rate), the efficiency (how much electricity it uses), and the total price you have to pay upfront. Now, this guide will cover the 10 best crypto mining machines available, along with their key specifications. 1. Bitmain Antminer S21 Pro The Bitmain Antminer S21 Pro is basically the best miner for Bitcoin right now. The machine sets the gold standard for performance because it offers a really good mix of high hash rate and super low power consumption. You’re looking at a huge hash rate of around 234 TH/s (Tera-hashes per second), and most importantly, its power efficiency is outstanding, coming in at about 15.0 Joules per Terahash (J/TH). Also, if you want to mine altcoins, check out our list of the best cryptos to mine. Key Specifications Supported Algorithm: SHA-256 Coins to Mine: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Maximum Hash Rate: Around 234 Terahashes per second (TH/s) Power Consumption: Roughly 3,510 Watts (W) Energy Efficiency: 15 joules per terahash (J/TH) Noise Level: Over 75 dB Estimated Price: Starting around $5,200 USD 2. Bitmain Antminer L9 The Bitmain Antminer L9 is the most powerful Scrypt algorithm miner that Bitmain has ever made. So, if you’re not mining Bitcoin, but are more focused on Litecoin and Dogecoin, this is probably the one you definitely want. Hence,…

The post Canton Network Hosts BOLTS Pilot to Secure $6T Assets Against Quantum Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Cybersecurity pioneer BOLTS has announced the launch of a pilot program to experiment with bringing quantum-resilience to the Canton Network, the blockchain for institutional finance. The pilot will explore how QFlex — BOLTS’ quantum-resilient software product that addresses the complexities around fortifying blockchain networks against Q-Day — could potentially bring quantum-resistant transaction assurance to Canton Network. Q-Day refers to a time in the future when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) overrides current cryptography using Shor’s algorithm, thus jeopardizing digital safety. Canton Network is making post-quantum cryptography (PQS) a major focus since the EU’s introduction of PQS 2030 to ensure that systems are fortified against quantum attacks. Processing over $4T in repos monthly, Canton Network has an extensive roster of institutional ecosystem participants and is a public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. Commenting, Bernhard Elsner, Chief Product Officer of Digital Asset, said, Advertisement “We’re excited to explore QFlex’s promise of allowing sub-networks to enable flexible, user-controlled use of a wide range of cutting-edge cryptographic algorithms without code-changes. This would further strengthen the Canton Network’s cryptographic agility and position it well to seamlessly support stakeholders adopting rules like DLT 2030 and beyond. Also commenting, Yoon Auh, CEO of BOLTS, said: “We are proud that our proven expertise and technology are in this pilot test with Canton Network. This collaboration represents a meaningful step in our mission to deliver durable, future-ready security infrastructure solutions for institutions operating on distributed ledger platforms. QFlex gives assurance to the industry that Q-Day fears can be overcome efficiently…

The post Japan FSA Declares Overseas Bitcoin ETF Derivatives Not Suitable; IG Securities Suspends Spot Bitcoin CFD Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), a recent Q&A revision clarifies that offering domestic CFD products and other derivatives tied to overseas cryptocurrency ETFs is not ideal, given Japan’s lack of approval for crypto ETFs and a developing investor protection framework. The FSA emphasizes that such instruments are linked to the spot price of digital assets and function as cryptocurrency derivatives with limited risk disclosure and an evolving regulatory structure. Because these instruments reflect the spot price of cryptocurrencies, they fall under the category of crypto derivatives, where disclosures and safeguards are often inadequate. The update signals a cautious regulatory posture, warning issuers and brokers against promoting or distributing overseas ETF‑linked crypto exposures within the current environment. In response, IG Securities has suspended CFD trading tied to U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs such as IBIT. The directive suggests a protracted path to allowing overseas ETF‑linked crypto derivatives, reinforcing a conservative stance aimed at protecting retail investors and ensuring robust domestic supervision. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/japan-fsa-declares-overseas-bitcoin-etf-derivatives-not-suitable-ig-securities-suspends-spot-bitcoin-cfd-trading

