The post Qatar sets up national AI firm as a subsidiary of its $524 billion sovereign wealth fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar has launched Qai, a new AI development and investment firm as a subsidiary of its $524 billion sovereign wealth fund. The new company is meant to develop and invest in artificial intelligence. According to the statement, Qai will invest in AI infrastructure in Qatar and globally, as well as provide “high-performance computing and a connected suite of tools.” Abdulla Al-Misnad, an official in Qatar’s prime minister’s office and a board director of Doha Venture Capital, will serve as chair of the country’s new AI firm. He said Qai will focus on developing “trusted” AI systems. “We need to be able to give the individuals, the corporates, the different users all the tools they need in order to able to deploy AI and feel that they trust what AI is doing,” he added. Qai takes a different approach from the US AI firms According to Abdulla Al-Misnad, Qatar’s new firm won’t be developing large-language models, such as Google’s Gemini. Instead, he said it will work on evaluating and commercializing these models and frontier tech like autonomous agents, computer systems designed to perform a range of tasks. “We’re thinking one, two, three years down the line. That’s where you get value out of AI,” Al-Misnad stated. Besides the US and China, few countries have managed to create the leading AI models that power chatbots and other services. Qatar has taken a more measured approach. Its wealth fund has recently backed several Silicon Valley startups, including participating in the $13 billion round for AI lab Anthropic in September. Additionally, Qatar signed a strategic deal with PwC Middle East and OpenAI to advance AI adoption, boost productivity, and build a stronger innovation ecosystem for government and startups. OpenAI’s Farouk Hamzawi stated that the opportunity to support Qatar’s technological and economic priorities using advanced…

