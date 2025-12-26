Quickswap to Mauritian Rupee Conversion Table
QUICK to MUR Conversion Table
- 1 QUICK0.47 MUR
- 2 QUICK0.93 MUR
- 3 QUICK1.40 MUR
- 4 QUICK1.87 MUR
- 5 QUICK2.33 MUR
- 6 QUICK2.80 MUR
- 7 QUICK3.27 MUR
- 8 QUICK3.73 MUR
- 9 QUICK4.20 MUR
- 10 QUICK4.67 MUR
- 50 QUICK23.33 MUR
- 100 QUICK46.67 MUR
- 1,000 QUICK466.65 MUR
- 5,000 QUICK2,333.25 MUR
- 10,000 QUICK4,666.50 MUR
The table above displays real-time Quickswap to Mauritian Rupee (QUICK to MUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 QUICK to 10,000 QUICK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked QUICK amounts using the latest MUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom QUICK to MUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MUR to QUICK Conversion Table
- 1 MUR2.142 QUICK
- 2 MUR4.285 QUICK
- 3 MUR6.428 QUICK
- 4 MUR8.571 QUICK
- 5 MUR10.71 QUICK
- 6 MUR12.85 QUICK
- 7 MUR15.00052 QUICK
- 8 MUR17.14 QUICK
- 9 MUR19.28 QUICK
- 10 MUR21.42 QUICK
- 50 MUR107.1 QUICK
- 100 MUR214.2 QUICK
- 1,000 MUR2,142 QUICK
- 5,000 MUR10,714 QUICK
- 10,000 MUR21,429 QUICK
The table above shows real-time Mauritian Rupee to Quickswap (MUR to QUICK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MUR to 10,000 MUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Quickswap you can get at current rates based on commonly used MUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Quickswap (QUICK) is currently trading at Rs 0.47 MUR , reflecting a -2.40% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Rs-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Rs-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Quickswap Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2.40%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The QUICK to MUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Quickswap's fluctuations against MUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Quickswap price.
QUICK to MUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 QUICK = 0.47 MUR | 1 MUR = 2.142 QUICK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 QUICK to MUR is 0.47 MUR.
Buying 5 QUICK will cost 2.33 MUR and 10 QUICK is valued at 4.67 MUR.
1 MUR can be traded for 2.142 QUICK.
50 MUR can be converted to 107.1 QUICK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 QUICK to MUR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.40%, reaching a high of -- MUR and a low of -- MUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 QUICK was -- MUR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, QUICK has changed by -- MUR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Quickswap (QUICK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Quickswap (QUICK), you can learn more about Quickswap directly at MEXC. Learn about QUICK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Quickswap, trading pairs, and more.
QUICK to MUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Quickswap (QUICK) has fluctuated between -- MUR and -- MUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.4634289414407654 MUR to a high of 0.5002455405621766 MUR. You can view detailed QUICK to MUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.92
|Low
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Average
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Rs 0.46
|Volatility
|+4.62%
|+7.65%
|+30.84%
|+92.97%
|Change
|-2.30%
|-2.96%
|-20.95%
|-51.15%
Quickswap Price Forecast in MUR for 2026 and 2030
Quickswap’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential QUICK to MUR forecasts for the coming years:
QUICK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Quickswap could reach approximately Rs0.49 MUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
QUICK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, QUICK may rise to around Rs0.60 MUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Quickswap Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
QUICK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
QUICK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of QUICK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Quickswap is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell QUICK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore QUICK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Quickswap futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Quickswap
Looking to add Quickswap to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Quickswap › or Get started now ›
QUICK and MUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Quickswap (QUICK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Quickswap Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01014
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including QUICK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MUR, the USD price of QUICK remains the primary market benchmark.
[QUICK Price] [QUICK to USD]
Mauritian Rupee (MUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MUR/USD): 0.02174405026250287
- 7-Day Change: +0.22%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.22%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of QUICK.
- A weaker MUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy QUICK securely with MUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the QUICK to MUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Quickswap (QUICK) and Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in QUICK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the QUICK to MUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MUR's strength. When MUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like QUICK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Quickswap, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for QUICK may rise, impacting its conversion to MUR.
Convert QUICK to MUR Instantly
Use our real-time QUICK to MUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert QUICK to MUR?
Enter the Amount of QUICK
Start by entering how much QUICK you want to convert into MUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live QUICK to MUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date QUICK to MUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about QUICK and MUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add QUICK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy QUICK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the QUICK to MUR exchange rate calculated?
The QUICK to MUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of QUICK (often in USD or USDT), converted to MUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the QUICK to MUR rate change so frequently?
QUICK to MUR rate changes so frequently because both Quickswap and Mauritian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed QUICK to MUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the QUICK to MUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the QUICK to MUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert QUICK to MUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my QUICK to MUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of QUICK against MUR over time?
You can understand the QUICK against MUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the QUICK to MUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MUR, impacting the conversion rate even if QUICK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the QUICK to MUR exchange rate?
Quickswap halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the QUICK to MUR rate.
Can I compare the QUICK to MUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the QUICK to MUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the QUICK to MUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Quickswap price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the QUICK to MUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target QUICK to MUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Quickswap and the Mauritian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Quickswap and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting QUICK to MUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MUR into QUICK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is QUICK to MUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor QUICK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, QUICK to MUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the QUICK to MUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive QUICK to MUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Quickswap News and Market Updates
